Davao City is 9th largest city economies in PH

DAVAO City is among the nine cities in the Philippines with the largest urban economies in the world.

Independent economic advisory firm Oxford Economics issued its 2024 edition of the Global Cities Index, which ranks the 1,000 largest cities worldwide.

Davao City ranked 500th on the list with its main weakness being in human capital (645) and strength in the environment (229). Also included in the assessment are the economic (412), quality of life (629), and governance (614).

In the Oxford list, Manila ranked 256th, although it is not among the top-performing cities.

The firm, however, did not specify if "Manila" refers to just the capital city or includes the entire metropolitan area in the National Capital Region (NCR) as no other NCR cities made it to the list.

Also included in the list is the "Queen City of the South" Cebu City which secured the 436th spot, excelling in the environment (24) but lagging in quality of life (684).

Other cities include Cagayan de Oro (487th), Angeles City (502nd), Bacolod (538th), Dagupan (604th), Zamboanga (695th), and General Santos (723th).

Oxford Economics based its list on five categories: economics, human capital, quality of life, environment, and governance.

New York topped the list, which also claimed the top position in the Economics category, while London ranked second, followed by San Jose, Tokyo, and Paris. RGL