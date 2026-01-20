Davao City issues rules on agri, fisheries machinery

THE City Government of Davao on December 26, 2025 issued an Executive Order for the registration, ownership, and inventory of agricultural and fisheries machinery and equipment to legitimize ownership and provide the City Agriculturist’s Office (CagrO) a database for planning, programming, and monitoring purposes.

Executive Order No. 29, Series of 2025 promulgated the Implementing Rules and Regulations (IRR) of City Ordinance No. 0167-23, Series of 2023, Otherwise Known as “An Ordinance Instituting and Implementing the Registration of Ownership and Inventory of Agricultural and Fisheries Machinery and Equipment Within the Territorial Jurisdiction of Davao City'” and was made to ensure the effective implementation of the said ordinance.

The general objective of the IRR is to provide machinery and equipment owners and the City Agriculturists Office with a framework for implementing the registration of agricultural and fisheries machinery and equipment.

Such registration will establish ownership and contribute to a national database of the machinery and equipment for planning, programming, and monitoring purposes, in accordance with existing laws.

The ordinance shall cover a one-time registration of ownership of both new and currently used agricultural and fisheries machinery and equipment.

Agricultural and fisheries machinery and equipment are those used for crop, livestock and fisheries production, harvesting, processing, storage, manufacture, preservation, transport, and distribution, research, extension, and instruction which include, but are not limited to, the list of agricultural and fisheries machinery and equipment officially listed by the DA-Regional Agricultural Engineering Division (RAED) and Bfar.

The registration fee for agricultural and fisheries machinery and equipment per establishment/owner shall be Php 150, inclusive of the cost of the registration sticker to be paid at the City Treasurer’s Office or any other district offices.

Registered owners may avail of incentives such as priority in the availment of government programs, projects and subsidies related to agricultural fisheries machinery and equipment; facilitation of the location of the registered lost agricultural and fisheries machinery units; priority availment of Common Service Facilities (CSF) services in the city; and provision of insurance for the agricultural and fishery machineries and equipment under the Philippine Crop Insurance Corporation (PCIC).

A full copy of the EO can be read through https://davaocity.gov.ph/transparency/executive-orders/2025-2/. CIO