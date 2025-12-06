Davao City joins World Aids Day celeb, public urged to get tested

IN OBSERVANCE of World Aids Day, the Davao City Health Office (CHO) is renewing its call for residents to undergo testing for Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) and other Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs).

The initiative, led by the CHO's Reproductive Health and Wellness Center (RHWC), aims to prevent transmission and ensure those who test positive receive proper treatment and care.

Dr. Jordana Ramiterre, Head Physician of the RHWC, emphasized that HIV and Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (Aids) remain a significant public health concern.

HIV attacks the body's immune system by targeting white blood cells. Without treatment, it can progress to Aids, leaving individuals vulnerable to severe infections and diseases. The virus is transmitted through specific body fluids, including blood, breast milk, semen, and vaginal fluids.

Ramittere said that the diseases can be prevented by practicing the ABCDE method: Abstain, Be mutually faithful, Correct Consistent Condom Use, Do not inject drugs illicitly, and Education, Early Access to Care and Early Treatment.

Pre-exposure Prophylaxis (PREP) is also available at the treatment centers for individuals who tested negative for HIV but have substantial risk to get infected.

She added that although the RHWC, along with partner agencies, continue to strengthen its efforts in breaking the stigma and discrimination surrounding HIV and Aids on the daily, they put further emphasis on these efforts during the observance of World Aids Day.

“We’re further highlighting this during this time to promote awareness, to promote testing, and for people to access services,” Ramiterre said.

Davao City has two HIV-Aids treatment hubs, one at the Davao Doctors Hospital, and another at the Southern Philippines Medical Center (SPMC).

Primary treatment facilities for people-living with HIV are also available including the RHWC, Love Yourself, and About Us among others.

The RHWC offers free STI and HIV screening, diagnosis, and treatment. The center is also a confirmatory laboratory where test results are sent to confirm whether or not the individual has HIV.

Other confirmatory laboratories include one at the SPMC, and at the Davao Medical Schools Foundation Hospital.

As part of the commemoration, the CHO hosted a whole-day event at Victoria Plaza on December 5 where Dabawenyos availed of free HIV testing, screening, and other services. CIO