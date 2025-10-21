Davao City keeps spot among top performing LGUs

THE Department of Finance–Bureau of Local Government Finance (DOF-BLGF) recognized Davao City as one of the top performing local government units (LGUs) in terms of locally sourced revenue (LSR).

In the recently released DOF-BLGF Memorandum Circular No. 017.2025, which recognized top performing LGUs in strengthening Local Government Finance for the Fiscal Year (FY) 2024, Davao City maintained its spot among the Top 10 cities with a total of P6,842.98 million in LSR.

This is significantly higher than its 2023 LSR of P6,672.89 million.

Other LGUs recognized include Quezon City, Makati City, Taguig City, Pasig City, Manila City, Parañaque City, Pasay City, Mandaluyong City, and Cebu City.

“The fact that the city maintained its spot as one of the top performing cities in the country on local source revenues shows that the city has been consistent in its efforts to achieve and surpass its target collection, made possible by the contribution of all Dabawenyo taxpayers,” Atty. Lawrence Bantiding, the city treasurer, said in an interview.

He added that the city’s LSR collection consistently increases each year, with business taxes being the leading contributor.

“It presupposes that most of the business establishments in Davao City have increased their gross sales or receipts declaration, resulting in an increase in business tax collection as well,” Bantiding explained.

As of September 2025, the city’s total revenue collection already reached Php 12,053,369,244.53, 46.63 percent of which was from business taxes while 18.15 percent was from real property tax. CIO