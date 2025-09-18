Davao City landmark hotel fire damage reaches P1.5M

THE Imperial Hotel, considered one of the first landmark hotels in Davao City, caught fire at around 9 p.m. on Wednesday, September 17, 2025, along Claro M. Recto Street.

The Imperial Hotel, also known as a budget “dormitel,” began operations in the late 1990s and became a familiar landmark for Dabawenyos and travelers who needed affordable lodging near major city establishments.

However, shortly after 9 p.m. on the said date, a massive blaze erupted inside the building, prompting an immediate response from the city’s fire bureau.

Some residents of a nearby condominium said they were alarmed by the thick smoke and quickly evacuated.

“Nanganaug dayon mi kay baga kaayo ang aso, pero imposible na sad to nga moabot sa condo, naa ma’y firewall, pero kuyaw gihapon oi, wala man gani mi gipabalik dayon og pasaka, diha na mi gipabalik pagka-fire under control na,” said Francis, 21, a student.

(We immediately went down because the smoke was very thick. We thought it was impossible for it to reach the condo since there was a firewall, but it was still scary. They didn’t allow us to return right away; we were only allowed back once the fire was under control.)

Traffic was rerouted as Claveria Street was cordoned off for firefighters, with public utility vehicles diverted to Palma Gil Street, Padre Gomez Street, and Roxas Avenue.

An initial report from the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP)–Davao City Fire District estimated the damage at ₱1.5 million, with the fire consuming about 2,400 square meters of the hotel.

The blaze was declared fully out after nearly five hours, with no casualties, injuries, or missing persons reported.

As of press time, investigators are still determining the cause of the fire, while the BFP has reminded the public to remain cautious and avoid negligence that could lead to fire incidents. JPC