Davao City launches 63rd Fishcon Week activities

THE Davao City Government, through the City’s Agriculturist Office’s (Cagro) Fishery Resources Management and Services Division, has lined up a series of coastal protection, community training, and regulatory initiatives in celebration of the 63rd FishCon Week on September 14, 2026.

This year’s celebration centers on the national theme, “Lusay, Corales, at Bakawan Yaman ng Karagatan Masaganang Buhay ng Pamayanan,” highlighting the vital role of healthy marine ecosystems in sustaining local coastal livelihoods and promoting responsible fishing practices.

CagrO Fisheries Division Acting Division Chief Aimee C. Evora emphasized the importance of registering fishery equipment and boats under the division’s newly launched registration system.

The following line-up of activities for Fish Conservation Week will start on September 14 with a flag-raising ceremony in front of City Hall, organized in partnership with the City Fisheries and Aquatic Resource Management Council (CFARMC). On September 15, joint enforcement teams will conduct a Seaborne Patrol Operation and an information drive across Davao City’s coastal waters to ensure fisherfolk compliance with fishery regulations.

On September 16 in Barangay Bato, Toril, a Fishery Post-Harvest Technology Training will also be conducted to teach value-adding techniques to fish pond operators and local producers. The training sessions are set in Barangay Callawa on September 9, Barangay Talomo River in Calinan on September 10. Then, on September 17, the CFARMC will lead a Mangrove Planting Coastal Cleanup and culmination activity Training in Tambungon, Barangay Lasang.

CagrO will also hold a Fishery Law Enforcement and Basic Life Support training at The Ritz Hotel from September 21 to 28 for enforcement teams and bantay-dagat volunteers.

“Nag-invite ta’g personnel from CDRRMO kay sila man jud ang mag-conduct ug training aning basic life support training. Need pud sa atong mga bantay-dagat na kining knowledge or skill kay importante, especially kaayo if diha sa baybay naay maligo ug need nila’g basic first aid (We invited personnel from the CDRRMO to conduct training on basic life support. Our bantay-dagat volunteers also needed to learn this knowledge or skill because this is important, especially if there are swimmers on the beach),” Evora said.

Through these initiatives, Cagro advances marine conservation while safeguarding local coastal communities in Davao City. CIO