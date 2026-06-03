Davao City launches Free CSC exam review

THE City Government of Davao has officially launched the Civil Service Commission (CSC) Eligibility Review Program, a first-of-its-kind initiative offering free review classes to both Plantilla and Non-Plantilla personnel and is aimed at strengthening the professional capacity of the city’s workforce and creating greater opportunities for career advancement.

The CSC Eligibility Review Program is a pioneering program of the City Government of Davao through the Davao City Human Resource Management Office (HRMO), in partnership with the City College of Davao (CDD) and the Davao City Hall Employees Association (DACHEA).

Mindamora C. Bacaling, Human Resource Management Officer III of HRMO, explained that the review classes are free and open to all city government employees to equip them with the knowledge and confidence to pass the CSC Examination.

“For the first time, the city government of Davao is opening this opportunity para matabangan atong mga empleyado to prepare for and successfully pass the civil service examination. Indeed, this is history in the making (For the first time, the city government of Davao is opening this opportunity to help our employees to prepare for and successfully pass the civil service examination. Indeed, this is history in the making),” she said.

To accommodate the diverse needs of the workforce, the program will provide both onsite and online classes, enabling employees to attend in person or participate through online platforms. This hybrid format ensures that those with family obligations on weekends can still engage in the sessions without disrupting office operations.

The review sessions will run for eight consecutive Saturdays, beginning June 6 until July 25, 2026, at the Sangguniang Panlungsod Training Hall.

Atty. Francis Mark Layog, City Administrator emphasized that the program is for all city government employees who dreams of security of tenure and greater opportunities in employment, noting that it will foster meritocracy and advance service excellence for Dabawenyos.

“We hope this program will foster meritocracy and encourage skill development in our employees. We believe that with the high proficiency in our workforce, we cannot only boost morale and efficiency but better serve Dabawenyos,” he added. CIO