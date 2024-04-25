Davao City launches mass immunization

CHO Head Dr. Tomas Miguel Ababon led the kick-off to the week-long celebration at the Barangay Matina Aplaya Gym.

"Kini siya paghatag og pasidungog sa atong mga ginikanan na naga-adto sa atong mga health center para magpabakuna (This is aimed at recognizing our parents who never fail to visit our health centers to vaccinate their kids)," Ababon explained.

"Ato silang gina-ingganyo na magpabakuna tungod daghang sakit ang malikayan sa pagpabakuna (We urge them to inoculate their children because there are many diseases that can be prevented through immunization) ," he said.

Ababon added that inoculating their children from diseases is an act of love from parents, grandparents, and guardians.

Julinda Acosta, CHO Technical Division Head, said all barangays are celebrating the event while also implementing the Periodic Intensification of Routine Immunization (PIRI) for the rest of the week. She said that since the PIRI program's launching on Monday, the barangays have since been reporting good numbers and amiable reception from the communities.

"Ubay-ubay na ang accomplishments sa mga barangay. Daghan na na mga bata ang nabakunahan (Our barangays have already reported accomplishments. They have already vaccinated a significant number of children)," she said.

Acosta said that health workers and CHO personnel have been conducting door-to-door vaccinations just to reach children that have not been fully immunized.

She added that Barangay Matina Aplaya is targeting to fully immunize 500 children during the PIRI. Other barangays have set their own target that they intend to hit within the week. CIO