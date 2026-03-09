Davao City launches new tourism circuits

THE Davao City government officially unveiled four new tourism circuits on Friday, March 6, designed to expand visitor experiences and reinforce the city’s status as a top destination in Mindanao.

The launch, called “Suroy ‘Ta!”, took place at Rogen Inn and was organized by the Davao City Tourism Operations Office (CTOO) in partnership with the Department of Tourism-Davao Region (DOT-Davao) and other stakeholders.

The new circuits—Abundant Harvest, Furusato Davao, Davao Food Crawl, and Market Experience—offer guided travel routes that showcase the city’s agriculture, culinary scene, cultural heritage, and vibrant local markets.

By presenting these diverse aspects of Davao City, the initiative encourages visitors to go beyond the usual landmarks and discover the city’s unique identity.

Sustainable and inclusive tourism

In his remarks at the launch, Mayor Sebastian Z. Duterte congratulated tourism stakeholders and stressed the significance of the new circuits for the city’s tourism strategy.

“As we continue to develop the tourism industry in Davao City, it is both timely and strategic to introduce initiatives that highlight our rich heritage, scenic landscapes, and the vibrancy of our communities,” Duterte said.

The mayor noted that the circuits aim to improve connectivity between destinations, provide opportunities for local businesses, and promote tourism that is sustainable and community-centered. He expressed hope that the initiative would energize the local tourism sector while encouraging visitors to explore more attractions across the city.

“We proudly show the world that Davao City offers not only remarkable destinations but also authentic experiences shaped by the culture, hospitality, and resilience of its people,” he added.



Expansion of tourism circuits

Tanya Rabat-Tan, DOT-Davao Regional Director, commended the city’s efforts, describing the expansion of tourism circuits as a strategic step toward sustainable growth in the city and the region.

“These tourism circuits allow visitors to see beyond the well-known landmarks,” Rabat-Tan said, noting that they provide opportunities to explore the stories of local communities, history, and agriculture that make Davao distinct.

She added that programs like Suroy ‘Ta also help distribute tourism benefits across districts, allowing farmers, entrepreneurs, and small businesses to gain from tourism activities. Rabat-Tan highlighted themed experiences such as Furusato Davao, which celebrate the city’s Japanese heritage and provide meaningful cultural engagement for visitors while preserving multicultural traditions.

Highlighting Davao’s identity

During the launch, CTOO focal person Grace Plata explained that each circuit was designed to spotlight a different aspect of Davao City.

The Market Experience leads visitors through public markets and small enterprises, reflecting daily city life, while the Davao Food Crawl showcases the city’s culinary offerings.

Abundant Harvest emphasizes farm tourism and Davao’s agricultural heritage, and Furusato Davao focuses on the historical and cultural ties between Davao and the Japanese community.

Plata said that in the past, Davao City only had two validated tourism circuits—the city tour and the countryside tour.

“We want Davao not just to remain a gateway destination but to encourage tourists to stay longer and explore more of the city,” she said.

Each circuit underwent thorough validation and safety checks in coordination with local government offices and DOT to ensure they are ready for promotion and commercial operation.

Collaboration with academe, tourism experts, and cultural institutions

The development team included Warren Quiñones of Holy Cross of Davao College, Floreces Logronio-Tadla of CES Travel, tour guide and researcher Olan Emboscado, and Randy Tubo of Museo Dabawenyo.

Their combined expertise from the academe, tourism sector, and cultural institutions ensured that each circuit delivers authentic, safe, and engaging experiences.

At a press conference following the launch, CTOO officer-in-charge Willenito P. Tormis Jr. said the circuits would be incorporated into official tourism recommendations for conventions, school groups, and organized tours.

“Many visitors have already experienced the usual city tour. These new circuits give them more options to explore,” he said.

Tormis also noted that the initiative supports small and medium enterprises by including local establishments and market vendors along the routes.

The city is further developing community-based tourism projects, particularly with indigenous groups such as the Bagobo-Klata, focusing on cultural and culinary heritage.

Plans are also underway to expand the Kadayawan Village into a Davao City Cultural Village in collaboration with the Council of the Eleven Tribes, the City Economic Enterprises Office, and the Davao City Office for Culture and the Arts.

International outreach and future plans

Tormis shared that the city is pursuing international tourism outreach, targeting Japanese and Chinese markets.

“With these new circuits, we hope to attract more tourists from Japan. Dialogues with the Japanese consulate and private sector partners continue, especially regarding direct flights to Davao,” he said.

He expressed optimism that the initiative will grow further, noting that small-scale local experiences such as harvest markets and food tours will eventually be packaged by tour operators as full tourism circuits.

Tourism stakeholders welcomed the move, with Logronio-Tadla saying the circuits allow operators to diversify packages, encourage visitors to stay longer, and benefit local communities, hotels, restaurants, and tour guides.

Quiñones added that the circuits are part of a long-term plan that includes continuous impact studies to ensure sustainability.

The launch coincides with Davao City’s 89th Araw ng Dabaw celebration and is expected to complement ongoing and future tourism promotions that highlight the city’s cultural heritage, community experiences, and distinctive local attractions.

Tormis emphasized that this is just the beginning of a broader tourism development strategy to encourage visitors to explore more destinations and experiences throughout Davao City. AIA BERNADETTE ALEJANDRO, DNSC INTERN AND SHAIRA QUEEN BAGAY, DORSU INTERN WITH REPORTS FROM RGL