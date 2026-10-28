Davao City launches Project Pagpaambit

THE City Government of Davao, through the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO), launched Project Pagpaambit on October 27, 2026, to better facilitate social welfare partnerships with private individuals, organizations, and other sponsors.

Project Pagpaambit is a program that seeks to institutionalize a coordinated mechanism, through which, individuals, groups, organizations, and corporations may celebrate their milestones by sharing their resources, time, talents, and blessings with beneficiaries of the city government’s residential care facilities.

“Kung gusto ta mutabang sa ilaha, i-agi sa City Social Welfare and Development Office kay aduna ta’y konsepto sa Pagpaambit. Kung gusto ta magpaambit sa ilaha, i-agi sa amoa para dili ta didtoa sa dalan manghatag (If we want to help them, we should course it through the City Social Welfare and Development Office, because we have the Project Pagpaambit. If you want to share with them this Christmas season, pass it through us so that you won’t be out on the streets giving alms),” Julie P. Dayaday, CSWDO Head, said.

The CSWDO will help match the intentions and resources of partners with the actual needs and appropriate opportunities of facilities and beneficiaries.

Currently, the City Government of Davao has 13 residential care facilities under the CSWDO.

Interested sponsors may contact the CSWDO at 295-3500 or through email at cswdo@davaocity.gov.ph. Their office is located at the back of the City Hall Annex in A. Pichon Street, and is open Monday to Friday from 8 am to 5 pm. CIO