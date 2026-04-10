Davao City law students to host forum on consumer rights

TO EMPOWER local consumers in an increasingly complex digital and economic landscape, the Consumer Protection class of 2026 of The Rizal Memorial Colleges, Inc. (RMC) School of Law will host an educational forum entitled “Maalamon, Mabinantayon, ug Malambuong Konsyumer sa Digital nga Panahon” on April 11, 2026 in Barangay Sto. Niño, Tugbok District, Davao City.

Organized under the guidance of RMC-SOL Assistant Dean, Atty. Dante Calamba, this academic initiative serves as a community-based intervention, aiming to bridge the gap between legal theory and grassroots awareness, specifically addressing the challenges brought about by the digital economy and the ongoing energy crisis.

Addressing modern challenges

The forum will provide a platform for resident-consumers, law students, and micro- entrepreneurs to navigate the risks and opportunities of the modern market. Key discussion topics include: Digital Finance: Safe use of electronic payment platforms and online marketplaces; Cybersecurity: Identifying and preventing online fraud and scams; Public Health: Combatting the proliferation of fake medicines and drugs;

Economic Pressures: Understanding price hikes in petroleum, food, and basic commodities; and other relevant issues.

A multi-sectoral ‘mini talk show’

The highlight of the activity is a moderated mini talk show featuring a panel of experts from vital government agencies and the private sector. Each representative will deliver a brief opening statement before engaging in a dynamic Q&A session.

Invited participants include:

agency/sector focus area, Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) for trade standards and consumer rights, Department of Energy (DOE) for petroleum pricing and energy conservation, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) for digital financial literacy and e-payments,

Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) for the regulation of food and pharmaceutical safety, Department of Agriculture (DA) for food security and commodity pricing, and Smart/PLDT for connectivity and digital consumer safety.

Empowering the community

"Our goal is to transform residents into 'maalamon' (wise) and 'mabinantayon' (vigilant) consumers," says the organizing committee. "By bringing together regulators and the community, we ensure that the people of Barangay Sto. Niño have the tools to seek redress and protect their interests in a fast-paced digital environment."

The forum emphasizes not only the rights of the consumer but also their responsibilities, fostering a more resilient local economy ("malambuon") through informed decision-making. PR