Davao City learners head to UP for space experiment

DAVAO City National High School's (DCNHS) STEM-Earth and Space Team APOGEE will test its satellite experiment at the University of the Philippines-Diliman's Electrical and Electronics Engineering Institute (UP-EEEI) after winning the Senior High School Category of the Philippine Space 2026 Patalasan sa #YamangKalawakan: The Full Anechoic Chamber Experiment Challenge.

Titled "Characterizing Telemetry Degradation Caused by Simulated CubeSat Rotation and Antenna Polarization Mismatch", the experiment emerged at the top among 106 submissions from all over the country.

Led by coach Charis Faith D. Acquiadan, the team is composed of Senior High School students: Daniel Dave A. Garcia, Basha Therese J. Martinez, Ben Angelo S. Manla, Julian Chris I. Giducos, and Rain Elmo C. Catapang.

“Testing at the UP Electrical and Electronics Engineering Institute is a game-changing milestone for the team. Gaining hands-on access to professional-grade facilities like a Full Anechoic Chamber bridges the gap between high school STEM education and advanced university research,” Coach Acquiadan shared, expressing her gratitude for the opportunity.

Meanwhile, Martinez expressed the team's hopes for the upcoming event.

“We hope our findings can help satellite designers better understand polarization-related signal loss and make informed decisions when choosing antennas for small satellites,” Martinez said. “We can't solve all communication challenges, but we hope our research can contribute useful data to the field.”

Team APOGEE will head to UP Diliman in Quezon City this November for a study tour and hands-on testing at UP-EEI's Full Anechoic Chamber, where they will calibrate their equipment and run their CubeSat rotation experiment. DEPED-DAVAO CITY