Davao City LGU denies viral reports of Brunei oil supply

THE City Government of Davao clarified that there is no information confirming any oil supply coming from Brunei.

Harvey Lanticse, head of the Davao City Information Office, said on Saturday, March 22, 2026, that the local government has not held any discussions with Brunei regarding a potential oil supply.

“We have no information regarding the alleged oil supply from Brunei arriving in Davao City,” he said.

This came after social media posts went viral, allegedly claiming that an oil supply from Brunei had arrived in the city.

In a viral video online, an oil tanker is seen leaving a water vessel with the caption “salamat Brunei.” The video was then shared by multiple individuals.

Brunei is known for its vast reserves of petroleum and natural gas. The country’s petroleum industry generates half of its GDP. All of Brunei’s petroleum and natural gas are produced from offshore fields located in the country’s western region, and these are exported to other Asian countries.

As the war in the Middle East intensifies, with fuel prices expected to rise, the City Government said it is closely monitoring fuel prices.

The Business Bureau has also been instructed to conduct regular inspections of gasoline stations. These checks aim to ensure compliance with prescribed pricing and to prevent premature increases, hoarding, or overpricing.

Earlier, Davao City Councilor J. Melchor Quitain Jr. urged participants of the 2026 Araw ng Dabaw Civic Parade to walk instead of using vehicles to promote fuel conservation amid rising oil prices linked to the Middle East conflict. He warned that increasing fuel costs are already affecting goods and services and emphasized the need for preparedness if the situation worsens.

Quitain said the parade can still uphold its spirit without vehicles and highlighted the importance of prioritizing fuel for essential needs.

The City Council has also adopted fuel-saving measures and is calling on the Department of Energy and other agencies to address the local fuel situation.

Oil prices are expected to rise by P14.50 per liter next week. Diesel prices may increase by P14 to P14.50 per liter, while gasoline prices may rise by P7 to P7.50 per liter. RGP