Davao City LGU is ISO 9001:2015 recertified

THE City Government of Davao received its 3-year ISO 9001:2015 recertification on Thursday, reaffirming its commitment to quality, efficiency, accountability, and continuous improvement in delivering services to every Dabawenyo.

ISO 9001:2015 is the current international standard for Quality Management Systems, which offers a framework for organizations to consistently meet customer service needs and satisfaction as well as regulatory requirements, increase customer satisfaction, and enhance processes through a risk-based approach and process thinking.

Included in the ISO 9001 recertified services are the city’s social services in health, social welfare, and development, and public safety and security; management services including planning, policy development, and performance management; as well as in fiscal management (Business Bureau, Economic Enterprise, and Assessment Services).

Gilmore Rivera, the Operations Director of Socotec Certification Philippines, Inc., said that the city government’s ISO recertification is a testament to its continuous thrust to provide services that conform to the international standard.

“This is a clear attestation that your organization has been implementing a management system that conforms to the requirements of ISO, the Quality Management System, or the International Standard,” he said.

Atty. Francis Mark Layog, the City Administrator, also emphasized that the city government will continue to strive for excellence and provide quality services to its constituents.

“The City Government of Davao has really responded to the call of excellence and quality with the standards of ISO,” he said.

“There is still a lot of room for improvement, as in any other organization. The process and goal of excellence is a continuous process which the City Government of Davao will not stop,” he added.

The City Government of Davao remains committed to sustaining and improving its systems, strengthening public trust, and delivering services that consistently exceed expectations. CIO