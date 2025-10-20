Davao City LGU issues ‘Kalag-Kalag 2025’ guidelines

THE City Government of Davao has released its “Kalag-Kalag 2025 Guidelines” for Dabawenyos visiting their departed loved ones this coming All Souls’ Day.

“Let us follow these guidelines to ensure a safe and orderly observance of All Souls’ Day in Davao City,” the local government unit (LGU) said in a Facebook post on October 17, 2025.

The city government announced that cemetery gates will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. from October 30 to November 3, 2025. However, it noted that private cemeteries may implement different operating hours.

The LGU also reminded the public that overnight stays in public cemeteries are strictly prohibited, while such stays in private cemeteries will be subject to the discretion of their respective management.

Pedestrians are advised to follow a “one entrance policy,” while vehicles must adhere to a “one entrance, one exit” system.

The city urged everyone to observe traffic rules, follow designated routes and parking areas, and comply with vehicle restrictions based on the Traffic Management Plan issued by the City Transport and Traffic Management Office (CTTMO).

Public cemeteries under the management of the City Economic Enterprises (CEE) will not schedule burials, interments, or cremations from October 30 to November 3, 2025, except for cases requiring immediate burial.

The LGU also encouraged the public to practice the “Clean As You Go” (Claygo) policy to maintain cleanliness in cemeteries. Visitors are urged to dispose of their trash at designated collection points before leaving the premises.

For security, the public is reminded to comply with the instructions and procedures of safety and security personnel deployed across the city.

The LGU also urged vulnerable groups — including the elderly, individuals with comorbidities, the immunocompromised, pregnant women, unvaccinated persons, and those exhibiting symptoms — to wear face masks.

Medical tents will be set up at the entrances of all cemeteries to provide immediate response to any medical emergencies.

The LGU reiterated that drones and firearms are strictly prohibited inside cemetery premises. It also banned the wearing of jackets, bringing of backpacks, playing of loud music or karaoke, gambling, alcoholic drinks, and pointed objects.

Furthermore, vendors, food carts, and other obstructions are not allowed near or outside cemetery premises, particularly along roads and pedestrian crossings. Vagrants, loiterers, and scavengers will also be denied entry to all cemeteries.

In Davao City, there are approximately 35 cemeteries—10 public, 14 private, and 11 barangay-managed. RGP