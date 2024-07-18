Davao City LGU summons stall owner in viral ‘faulty’ weighing scale video

THE Davao City Economic Enterprise (CEE) on Monday summoned a stall owner at the Toril Public Market following the release of a video on social media of a fish vendor caught deceiving a customer using a defective weighing scale.

The stall owner was asked to visit the office of the CEE at the Toril Public Market to explain the incident.

The stall owner claimed that she was unaware of the vendor’s actions. She said her authorized vendor was the one manning her stall, and the person caught using a defective scale was “hired” by her authorized vendor.

Maximo Macalipes Jr., Economic Enterprise Manager of the CEE, said stalls found to have violated the prescribed sanitation alignment, weights and measure, or the lack of business permits are issued with a first notice and are given three-working days to comply and fix the issues.

He added that if the stall owners fail to comply within three days, they will issue a second and final notice which may lead to the issuance of a closure order.

The stall owner in the viral video was issued a first notice of violation, and was asked to provide a notarized affidavit with a list of her authorized vendors, and her written statement to verify her explanation.

Macalipes told the owner that the documents asked are to be submitted within the day.

The CEE has been urging vendors to refrain from using defective scales and deceiving customers as it does not only affect their businesses but also the whole of the market in general. Stall owners are reminded of their responsibilities both to their business and to the public.

Dabawenyos are also urged to report any illegal activities including cases of deceit in public markets to the CEE or to the Davao City Reports. They may send a message or call the DCR through these numbers: 0917 131 2333 or 0919 072 2222; or email them at davaocityreports@davaocity.gov.ph. CIO