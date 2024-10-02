Davao City Library to extend hours

THE Davao City Library & Information Center plans to extend its operating hours to serve Dabawenyos better.

Arnel Enoc, in charge of the bookmobile and disaster education mobile, shared details in a Davao City Disaster Radio radio interview on Wednesday, October 2, 2024. He said the board is still discussing the specifics of the extended hours.

“Nagapaabot gihapon ta pero naa nana sa amoa nga ang buhaton natu extend the number of hours instead of 7 p.m. gi-adtu natu sa 10 p.m. or mag-open ta Saturday og Sunday kay labi natung mga working students (We are working on this. We plan to extend our hours from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. or open on Saturdays and Sundays, especially for working students),” he said.

Currently, the library operates from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., but they have occasionally extended hours to accommodate library-goers who need more time. Enoc emphasized the necessity of these extensions for students and other users.

Librarian Elmer Amarillo added that hiring additional staff will be essential if the library extends its operating hours. “Kailangan gyud ug eksaktu nga personnel kung mahitabo ni siya nga extension of the number of hours (We need to ensure we have enough personnel if the hours are extended),” he said.

The library attracts not only local Dabawenyos but also students from as far away as General Santos City and Cotabato City.

Membership costs P30 for a library card valid for one year, or P100 for access to Wi-Fi and borrowing privileges.

On September 7, 2023, Salome M. Enoc, officer-in-charge of the Davao City Library and Information Center (CLIC), announced plans to extend operations to include weekends. She noted instances when the library reached full capacity, highlighting the need for extended hours.

The four-story Davao City Library features meeting rooms, an amphitheater, reading areas for children and adults, an IT center, a coffee shop, an organic rooftop garden, and four mobile libraries, ensuring continued access to books for all Dabawenyos. RGP