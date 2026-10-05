Davao City lifts Friday WFH, keeps energy-saving measures

THE City Government of Davao has lifted its Friday work-from-home arrangement through Executive Order (EO) No. 33, Series of 2026, which directs all officials and employees of the local government to resume the regular five-day on-site work arrangement starting on October 2.

Under the same EO, all departments and offices of the city government are also mandated to continue implementing the energy conservation measures prescribed under EO No. 8, Series of 2026, such as the maximization of available government digital systems and electronic platforms for official transactions whenever practicable.

These measures aim to further ensure the prompt and responsive delivery of public services while sustaining energy efficiency and conservation in support of the national government’s policies on prudent energy utilization.

Further information on the executive order can be accessed through this link: https://davaocity.gov.ph/transparency/executive-orders/executive-orders-2026/. CIO