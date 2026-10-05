Davao

Davao City lifts Friday WFH, keeps energy-saving measures

Repainting of the Davao City Hall façade is now underway, restoring its original white finish in keeping with its neoclassical architectural design first introduced in 1926. The transformation is part of the city government’s preparations for both the upcoming Araw ng Davao celebration and the building’s 100th anniversary this year. The façade is currently being repainted, with the rest of the structure set to follow in the coming days.
Repainting of the Davao City Hall façade is now underway, restoring its original white finish in keeping with its neoclassical architectural design first introduced in 1926. The transformation is part of the city government’s preparations for both the upcoming Araw ng Davao celebration and the building’s 100th anniversary this year. The façade is currently being repainted, with the rest of the structure set to follow in the coming days.Maria Joanna Maglana, DORSU Intern
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THE City Government of Davao has lifted its Friday work-from-home arrangement through Executive Order (EO) No. 33, Series of 2026, which directs all officials and employees of the local government to resume the regular five-day on-site work arrangement starting on October 2.

Under the same EO, all departments and offices of the city government are also mandated to continue implementing the energy conservation measures prescribed under EO No. 8, Series of 2026, such as the maximization of available government digital systems and electronic platforms for official transactions whenever practicable.

These measures aim to further ensure the prompt and responsive delivery of public services while sustaining energy efficiency and conservation in support of the national government’s policies on prudent energy utilization.

Further information on the executive order can be accessed through this link: https://davaocity.gov.ph/transparency/executive-orders/executive-orders-2026/. CIO

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