Davao City logs 197 breast cancer deaths in 2024

THE City Health Office (CHO) reported 197 breast cancer deaths in Davao City in 2024, including four men.

Dr. Sharlene L. Tan, CHO women’s health medical coordinator, said that as of September 2025, the office has already recorded 161 deaths — 158 women and three men.

She said most of the cases involved individuals aged 50 and above, although some patients in their early 20s also died from the disease.

“Naga-promote ta ug screening and awareness kay dapat at 40 years old, all women regardless of risk factors dapat mag-undergo og annual mammogram maski'g wala pa sila'y gibati they can do the mammogram (We are promoting screening and awareness because by the age of 40, all women, regardless of risk factors, should undergo an annual mammogram),” Tan said during a media interview on Thursday, October 23, 2025, at the City Mayor’s Office.

She encouraged women aged 40 and above to undergo mammograms to determine if they are at risk of developing breast cancer. She emphasized that early detection significantly improves survival rates due to timely treatment.

The CHO offers physical screening, referrals, and counseling to individuals diagnosed with breast cancer.

Breast cancer in men

Tan pointed out that breast cancer can also affect men, though cases are rare. About one percent of breast cancer deaths involve men, often linked to family history, age, and lifestyle factors.

A study published by the Philippine College of Surgeons titled “Male Breast Cancer: The Philippine General Hospital Experience” found that male breast cancer is rare, accounting for 0.26 percent (15 cases) of 5,777 resected breast cancer specimens.

The same source also stated that one in 1,000 Filipino men will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime.

Screening efforts

The CHO regularly offers free breast cancer screenings. In 2024, the office screened 4,956 women, about 10.2 percent of women of reproductive age in the city.

As of September 2025, 33,796 women, or 9.8 percent, have already undergone screening.

Tan said common symptoms of breast cancer include breast lumps, changes in shape, size, or color, and nipple discharge. However, she clarified that not all lumps are cancerous, underscoring the importance of regular screening.

Local efforts and national data

In Davao Region, breast cancer remains among the leading causes of female mortality. To strengthen advocacy and screening programs, the City Government of Davao declared October as Breast Cancer Awareness Month under Proclamation No. 03, series of 2023.

Nationwide, the Philippine Cancer Society reported that breast cancer is the most common cancer in the Philippines, with an estimated 27,163 new cases and about 9,906 deaths each year. The country also has one of the highest breast cancer incidence rates in Asia.

Expanded access to treatment

To improve access to treatment, PhilHealth-Davao reported that the national health insurance increased its Z-Benefit coverage for breast cancer from ₱100,000 to ₱1.4 million. The benefit now covers surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation for patients from stages I to IV.

Public hospitals such as the Southern Philippines Medical Center (SPMC) also partner with private organizations to provide breast clinics and free consultations for early detection and treatment planning.

Understanding breast cancer

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), breast cancer occurs when abnormal breast cells grow uncontrollably and form tumors. If left untreated, these tumors can spread and become fatal.

The WHO estimates that breast cancer caused 670,000 deaths worldwide in 2022. It remains the most common cancer among women in 157 out of 185 countries.

Early diagnosis, combined with proper treatment, rehabilitation, and palliative care, plays a key role in reducing the disease’s global impact. RGP