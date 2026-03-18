Davao

Davao City logs 201 fires in early 2026

‎SUNOG SA AGDAO. A young resident helps put out the fire that broke out in Brgy. Tomas Monteverde, Davao City, on Monday afternoon, March 16, 2026. The fire crew also helped in preventing the blaze from spreading to nearby homes by spraying water onto adjacent structures as “covering exposures”. Residents sift through the remains of their homes following the blaze. As of 10 a.m. on March 17, affected families have temporarily taken shelter at a nearby covered court, while authorities conduct damage assessments and provide initial assistance. The cause of the fire and the total cost of damage are still under investigation, with the official number of affected families yet to be released.
‎SUNOG SA AGDAO. A young resident helps put out the fire that broke out in Brgy. Tomas Monteverde, Davao City, on Monday afternoon, March 16, 2026. The fire crew also helped in preventing the blaze from spreading to nearby homes by spraying water onto adjacent structures as “covering exposures”. Residents sift through the remains of their homes following the blaze. As of 10 a.m. on March 17, affected families have temporarily taken shelter at a nearby covered court, while authorities conduct damage assessments and provide initial assistance. The cause of the fire and the total cost of damage are still under investigation, with the official number of affected families yet to be released. Filipino Chinese Fire Fighters of Davao, Incorporated
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AUTHORITIES raised concerns over fire safety after the Davao City Fire District (DCFD) recorded 201 fire incidents during the first two months of 2026.

Data show January had 78 incidents, February 57, and 66 were reported from March 1 to 16, highlighting a continuing risk across the city.

On March 16 alone, 11 fires broke out in different areas, including rubbish and grass fires, as well as structural fires affecting homes and businesses. Investigations are ongoing, though early observations point to a mix of human activity and environmental factors.

The Bureau of Fire Protection urged residents to remain vigilant, inspect electrical connections, dispose of flammable materials safely, and maintain fire preparedness. Officials also recommended keeping firefighting equipment accessible and having clear evacuation plans to reduce damage and casualties.

Authorities emphasized that preventing fires is a shared responsibility and that strengthening safety practices at the household and community levels is critical to protecting lives and property. DEF

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