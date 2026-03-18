Davao City logs 201 fires in early 2026

AUTHORITIES raised concerns over fire safety after the Davao City Fire District (DCFD) recorded 201 fire incidents during the first two months of 2026.

Data show January had 78 incidents, February 57, and 66 were reported from March 1 to 16, highlighting a continuing risk across the city.

On March 16 alone, 11 fires broke out in different areas, including rubbish and grass fires, as well as structural fires affecting homes and businesses. Investigations are ongoing, though early observations point to a mix of human activity and environmental factors.

The Bureau of Fire Protection urged residents to remain vigilant, inspect electrical connections, dispose of flammable materials safely, and maintain fire preparedness. Officials also recommended keeping firefighting equipment accessible and having clear evacuation plans to reduce damage and casualties.

Authorities emphasized that preventing fires is a shared responsibility and that strengthening safety practices at the household and community levels is critical to protecting lives and property. DEF