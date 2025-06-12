Davao City logs 94 leptospirosis cases, 23 deaths from Jan-May

WITH leptospirosis cases reaching 94, including 23 deaths, from January to May 2025, the City Health Office (CHO) in Davao City is urging Dabawenyos to take preventive measures when walking through flooded areas.

Dr. Sophia Corazon Zafra, CHO’s City Emerging and Re-emerging Infectious Diseases medical coordinator, said that leptospirosis has a 24.47 percent fatality rate, or nearly one in every four cases.

CHO previously reported that leptospirosis cases reached 70 as of June 10, 2024. Of the 70 reported cases, 62.9 percent (44 cases) were exposed to flood waters. Most of the reported cases, or 53 individuals, belong to the age groups of 20 to 24 and 40 to 44 years old.

When asked about medical support available to the public, Zafra assured that free prophylaxis tablets are being provided at district and barangay health centers across the city. These are available even to those who have not shown symptoms but were exposed to floodwaters.

Tablet dosage may vary depending on the citizen’s exposure – whether they have an open wound in the affected area or not.

As an additional precaution, residents are advised to follow basic preventive steps such as: wearing boots or waterproof footwear when walking through flooded areas, washing the body and feet thoroughly with soap and water immediately after contact with floodwater, and visiting the nearest health center promptly for assessment and medication, especially if an open wound was exposed.

Zafra also reiterated that the earlier the treatment, the better the chance of avoiding complications, even for those who think they are still healthy after being exposed to floodwaters.

“Ang gwapo gyud ana, muadto sa pinakaduol nga hospital kay kana siya bantayunon man gud na siya so labi na kung unsa. I-assess man gud dayon ka ana so kung naa na gyuy mga symptoms, adto lang jud kay pinakasayon makit-an kung early mas gwapo jud na siya kay naa pay pwede mahimo ana," she said in a radio interview on Davao City Disaster Radio (DCDR) on Tuesday, June 10, 2025.

(The best thing to do is to go to the nearest hospital immediately because something like this needs to be monitored closely. It’s very important to assess the individual early if ever there are symptoms, while there’s still time for intervention.)

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), leptospirosis is a bacterial disease that affects humans and animals.

Humans can be infected through direct contact with the urine of the infected animal or a urine-contaminated environment. The bacteria would be able to enter the body of an individual through cuts or abrasions on the skin, or through the mucous membrane of the nose, mouth, and eyes.

Symptoms of leptospirosis may include high fever, red eyes, headache, muscle pain, stomach pain, vomiting and diarrhea, rashes, yellowing of skin and eyes (jaundice), and chills. Shema Kailah B. Sacman, AdDU Intern