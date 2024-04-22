Davao City Mayor Duterte warns drivers over cab fare abuses

DAVAO City Mayor Sebastian "Baste" Duterte sternly warned taxi drivers to adhere to the city's fare regulations.
This follows complaints from media practitioner Jon Joaquin, who struggled to find taxis using standard meters.
“Warningan na tamo daan diri. Maayo ning socmed [nga] Facebook kay daghan makabasa ug makaingon makapakatag [og] istorya ning mga [M]arites. Kamong mga taxi driver nga abusado gisuwayan na tamo [og] badlong nga inato ra (Take this as a warning. Social media is a powerful platform where complaints can spread widely. I've already cautioned these abusive taxi drivers),” Duterte wrote on Facebook on April 21, 2024.
The mayor condemned drivers for their dishonest practices and emphasized the need for transparent agreements with passengers.
The mayor then addressed the drivers' common tactic by emphasizing the need for clear agreements between passengers.
“Karon kay di man mo mangundang [og] pangontrata labi na gikan airport aning mga pasahero, [og] masakpan tamo ug maabtan tamo, mag ila-ila mo sakong uway. Suwayi ninyo (If you continue these deceptive practices, especially targeting airport passengers, and I catch you in the act, expect consequences),” he added.
Joaquin's April 21 post, shared widely on Facebook, highlighted concerns about taxi services at Davao International Airport, advising against their use.
“If you arrive at the Davao International Airport, DO NOT take a taxi. it’s no man’s land out there,” he wrote.
Joaquin pointed out the absence of security personnel at taxi stands, expressing frustration: "I know I should have taken a Grab but I was tired and sleepy. There used to be a guard at the taxi stand but this morning there was no one. WHAT'S HAPPENING TO DAVAO???"
In response, netizens shared similar experiences and praised Grab's reliability compared to taxis.
“That is true, Jon. The last time I travelled, sa sobrang inis ko, nag Grab Car ako. Twice as expensive but I know hindi ako niloloko. Mabango pa ang sasakyan (I once used Grab due to frustration. It was more expensive, but at least I wasn't cheated. The car smelled good)," Nem Lleda commented.
“This happened to me recently,” added Wilfred Tanedo.
“The syndicates of Manila are in Davao, Davao cabbies are usually good. Now taxis are smelling so bad, the drivers have the mentality of dog eat dog and they don’t return exact change. Thanks to Grab, riding a cab is more wholesome,” noted Rita Bustamante added.
Authorities, including the City Government of Davao and Land Transportation and Franchising Regulatory Board-Davao Region (LTFRB-Davao), encouraged the public to report violations through designated channels: 0917 131 2333, and 0919 072 2222; or send an email to davaocityreports@davaocity.gov.ph.