Davao City Mayor Duterte warns drivers over cab fare abuses

This follows complaints from media practitioner Jon Joaquin, who struggled to find taxis using standard meters.

“Warningan na tamo daan diri. Maayo ning socmed [nga] Facebook kay daghan makabasa ug makaingon makapakatag [og] istorya ning mga [M]arites. Kamong mga taxi driver nga abusado gisuwayan na tamo [og] badlong nga inato ra (Take this as a warning. Social media is a powerful platform where complaints can spread widely. I've already cautioned these abusive taxi drivers),” Duterte wrote on Facebook on April 21, 2024.

The mayor condemned drivers for their dishonest practices and emphasized the need for transparent agreements with passengers.

“Karon kay di man mo mangundang [og] pangontrata labi na gikan airport aning mga pasahero, [og] masakpan tamo ug maabtan tamo, mag ila-ila mo sakong uway. Suwayi ninyo (If you continue these deceptive practices, especially targeting airport passengers, and I catch you in the act, expect consequences),” he added.