Davao City med school 9th in 2025 doctors’ exam

THE Davao Medical School Foundation (DMSF) placed ninth in the October 2025 Physicians Licensure Examination, with a passing rate of 89.12 percent.

According to the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC), DMSF had 109 examinees, with 97 passing the board exam. The school qualified under the category of institutions with 100 or more examinees and at least an 80 percent passing rate.

In a Facebook post on October 16, DMSF said it was proud of the achievement, calling it a testament to the dedication of its students, the excellence of its faculty, and the institution’s commitment to producing competent and compassionate healthcare professionals.

“May this achievement inspire us to keep nurturing healers of the community, rooted in science, strengthened by faith, and driven by purpose. Congratulations, College of Medicine, and we are proud of you, our newly licensed physicians,” DMSF said.

Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Maynila (PLM) topped the list of large schools with a 99.05 percent passing rate, followed by the University of the East Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center with 98.86 percent, the Ateneo School of Medicine and Public Health with 98.44 percent, and the University of Santo Tomas with 98.17 percent.

Rounding out the top 10 are the University of the Philippines-Manila with 97.42 percent, Far Eastern University-Nicanor Reyes Medical Foundation with 91.32 percent, Saint Louis University with 90.91 percent, Cebu Doctors University-College of Medicine with 90.10 percent, Davao Medical School Foundation (DMSF) with 89.12 percent, and Xavier University with 88.99 percent.

Among schools with 50 to 99 examinees, the Cebu Institute of Medicine led with a 100 percent passing rate. It was followed by St. Luke’s Medical Center College of Medicine–William H. Quasha Memorial with 98.95 percent, University of Cebu College of Medicine Foundation–Mandaue with 98.39 percent, and Saint Paul University–Tuguegarao with 98.18 percent.

Also in the top 10 for this category were West Visayas State University–La Paz with 96.91 percent, Angeles University Foundation with 96.61 percent, San Beda University with 95.65 percent, Ateneo de Zamboanga University with 88.24 percent, Brokenshire College with 87.93 percent, and Cagayan State University–Tuguegarao with 85.71 percent.

The PRC said that of about 5,900 examinees, 4,560 passed the licensure examination, which was held on October 4, 5, 11, and 12 in testing centers across Metro Manila, Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Legazpi, Lucena, Pampanga, Rosales, Tacloban, Tuguegarao, and Zamboanga. RGP