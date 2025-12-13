Davao City medical mission extends free services to IP, Muslim communities

THE City Government of Davao, through the City Muslim Affairs Office (CMAO), conducted a medical mission extending free healthcare services to Muslims and indigenous peoples living at Muslim Village, Ecoland on December 6, 2025.

The initiative is a direct implementation of Republic Act 11223 or Universal Health Care (UHC), ensuring that every Dabawenyo receives free and equitable access to medical support.

Deputy Mayor Gabriel Nakan, Head of the CMAO, said over Madayaw on December 6, 2025, that the inclusivity of the medical mission went beyond basic consultations, offering a comprehensive package of services designed to meet both immediate health needs and long-term community empowerment.

“This is not only for the Muslim community but this medical mission is also for indigenous people, Muslims and Christians. So this is inclusive of everyone kay ang ingon ni Mayor Baste, pagbuhat og mga programa nga ikamaayo sa atoang LGU, sa atoang mga katawhan. So mao gyud ni ang priority namo (This is not only for the Muslim community but also for indigenous people and Christians. As Mayor Baste reminds us, the programs must always serve the welfare of our LGU and our people. This is our priority),” he said.

The medical mission provided a wide range of free services, including PhilHealth registration, Cataract and Tumor check-ups, free medicines, free eyeglasses courtesy of Vice Mayor Rigo Duterte’s office and distribution of school supplies led by Councilor Ragde Ibuyan, with support from private and public sectors.

Sittie Hasmine Pangato Sultan, one of the beneficiaries of the medical mission, also expressed her heartfelt appreciation for the opportunity to have an access to free and holistic services.

“I am very happy po na among community, amoang mga brothers and sisters dri sa Muslim village kay nahatagan og ingani nga opportunity nga free for all, free for medicine, free check-up, free tanan (I am very happy that our community, our brothers and sisters from the Muslim village have been given this opportunity to access free services),” she said.

CMAO added that this program underscores the city's comprehensive commitment to development, guaranteeing that all Dabawenyos have access to free and accessible universal health care.

“Padayon lang ta mag suporta sa isa’t-isa. Definitely, tanang Dabawenyo mahatagan og benepisyo ani. Isa lang ni sa pinaka daghan nga programa nga ginabuhat sa City Government of Davao (Let's just keep supporting each other. Definitely, all Dabawenyos will benefit from this. This is just one of the many programs implemented by the City Government of Davao),” he added. CIO