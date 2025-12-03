Davao City Muslim Affairs Office gets two new vehicles

THE Davao City Muslim Affairs Office (CMAO) on Thursday officially received two vehicles funded by the City Government of Davao, a patient transport vehicle and a multipurpose vehicle.

CMAO Head and Deputy Mayor Gabriel Nakan told Madayaw that they were grateful to the leadership of Acting Mayor Sebastian "Baste" Duterte for the new vehicles, as these are a huge help.

"Kaning purpose aning paghatag ni Hon. Mayor Sebastian Baste Duterte kaning isa ka multi-purpose vehicle ug isa ka patient transport vehicle, the main purpose of this is to give a good service sa atong kaigsoonang Muslim. Halimbawa pag naay mamatay within the day kailangan ilibing naa ta'y pinakagwapo na regalo from Mayor Baste Duterte and the City Government of Davao na mahatagan og ease na dili na maglisud ang atong kaigsuunang Muslim pag naay mamatay ug pag naa pu'y mga pasyente nga pwede nato ihatod og ospital ug mga emergency response so pwde pud nato ni gamiton (The purpose of Hon. Mayor Sebastian 'Baste' Duterte in providing one multi-purpose vehicle and one patient transport vehicle is to give quality service to our Muslim brothers and sisters. For example, when someone dies and needs to be buried on the same day, we now have a very valuable gift from Mayor Baste Duterte and the City Government of Davao to make things easier so our Muslim community will no longer experience difficulties. These vehicles can also be used to bring patients to the hospital and for emergency responses, so they serve multiple purposes), " he said.

Nakan added that they also requested training for personnel capable of handling emergency situations to complement the vehicles.

"Actually we are planning to create a Davao City Muslim Responder Team nga under sa Davao City Muslim Affairs para mahatagan og services atong kaigsoonang Muslim, halimbawa naay baha, sunog, so naa tay well trained nga i-train soon sa CDRRMO aron mahatagan sila og murag 911 style, mutawag lang sila naa na ang responders diha nga mutabang sa ilaha (Actually, we are planning to create a Davao City Muslim Responder Team under the Davao City Muslim Affairs Office so that we can provide services to our Muslim brothers and sisters. For example, during floods or fires, we will have a well-trained team that will soon be trained by the CDRRMO, so they can offer a 911-style service—where people can just call and responders will immediately be there to help them)," Nakan added.

He said that the newly turned over vehicles will be parked at the CMAO office located at Magsaysay Park for transparency and effectivity.

It is also where they eye to deputize their responders.

He said that they target to create a one-stop shop where all the needs of Muslims in Davao City will be readily available. CIO