Davao City named Most Outstanding LGU for excellence inn peace and order

THE Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) has recognized the City Government of Davao as the Most Outstanding Local Government Unit in the region during the 2024 Peace and Order and Anti-Drug Council Performance Awards.

The city’s unwavering commitment to maintain peace and order through the exemplary implementation of its projects and programs promoting peace and order as well as its anti-illegal drugs initiatives led to this significant achievement.

During the Peace and Order Council Functionality Audit, the city garnered a total of 91.49 percent; while its Anti-Drug Abuse Council (Adac) earned 85 percent in the Adac Performance Audit.

Vice Mayor J. Melchor Quitain Jr., received the award during a ceremony held at the Apo View Hotel on October 25.

Jaffar Marohomsalic, Action Officer of the City Anti-Drug Abuse Council (Cadac), said the result of these performance assessments shows that the city government is compliant with the DILG in terms of anti-illegal drugs prevention activities.

“Nagapakita pud ni nga ang Davao City, the City Government of Davao, is really working hard to give programs for anti-illegal drugs. Naa gyud programa para dira (This also shows that the City Government of Davao is steadfast in implementing anti-illegal drug programs),” he said in an interview with the City Information Office (CIO).

Currently, at least 107 out of 182 barangays in the city are already recognized as drug-clear barangays.

The Cadac continues to coordinate with the community, especially with the barangays in implementing the city’s anti-illegal drug programs.

Marohomsalic said that other than the continuous collaborative efforts with the barangays, Cadac also gives training and workshops to private establishments not under the city government to enable them to create their own programs and initiatives that will ensure that their establishment is drug-free.

The city’s anti-illegal drug programs and projects are also being replicated at the national level. CIO