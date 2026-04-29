Davao City named top PH destination in 2026 World Travel Index

DAVAO City has once again emerged as the Philippines’ leading destination for travel experience while also reinforcing its reputation as one of the country’s safest urban centers, according to the latest April 2026 World Travel Index (WTI) report.

The global travel data platform ranked the city at the top nationally for overall travel experience, with an index score of 75.66—slightly higher than its 2025 rating of 75.48—reflecting consistent performance in safety, infrastructure, affordability, tourism appeal, and urban mobility.

WTI also noted the Philippines as “well-developed and worth visiting,” with an overall score of 76.23, placing it 33rd out of 193 countries worldwide in terms of travel experience.

Within the national rankings, Davao City led other major urban destinations, including Puerto Princesa, Makati, Baguio, Dumaguete, Cebu, Iloilo, Manila, Legazpi, and Lapu-Lapu City.

Tourism growth sustained by events and local initiatives

The World Travel Index evaluates destinations based on global benchmarks covering livability, tourism appeal, safety, cost of stay, and transport and infrastructure systems.

Davao City’s strong performance comes amid sustained growth in visitor arrivals, with the city recording over two million tourists in 2025 and continuing its upward trend in 2026. In March alone, arrivals rose by 17.38 percent compared to the same period last year.

City Tourism Operations Office Officer-in-Charge Willenito P. Tormis Jr. said the city’s tourism strategy focuses on diversifying visitor experiences while ensuring that local micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) directly benefit from tourism growth.

“Isa ang Davao sa naga enjoy sa mga increasing nga travelers and tourist arrivals. Daghan gyud ta og ginapangbuhat na mga initiatives kay we always believe na kaning mga local establishments nato need gyud og support, need gyud sila og push (Davao is one of those enjoying increasing numbers of travelers and tourist arrivals. We are really doing many initiatives because we always believe that our local establishments truly need support—they really need a push),” he said in an interview with Madayaw Davao.

He explained that the city has been rolling out new tourism circuits, tours, and products to further promote local establishments and spread economic gains beyond major attractions.

Tormis noted that Davao continues to see steady increases in arrivals, supported by sustained promotional efforts and community-based tourism development.

Major events have remained key drivers of tourist inflow. The Kadayawan Festival in August 2025 drew 206,506 visitors, while the Pasko Fiesta in December registered 192,969 arrivals. Early 2026 figures also showed steady momentum, with 165,867 visitors in January, 173,344 in February, and 186,131 in March during the month-long Araw ng Dabaw celebration.

He added that the strong March 2026 performance, which posted a 17.38 percent increase from the previous year, was boosted by expanded Araw ng Dabaw activities and the introduction of new tourism programs.

Preparations are also underway for the Duaw Davao Festival in June 2026, which will feature sporting events, cultural showcases, and citywide promotions aimed at further increasing tourist arrivals.

Stronger safety standing alongside tourism growth

Beyond tourism performance, Davao City also reinforced its safety credentials in the same WTI report.

The city ranked as the second safest in the Philippines for April 2026 and posted a safety score of 79.22, placing it 1,215th globally based on travel safety indicators.

The dual recognition highlights Davao City’s continued positioning as both a premier travel destination and one of the country’s most secure urban centers, underscoring its combined strengths in tourism development and public safety.