Davao City now has 19 durian exporters despite smaller harvest

THE number of durian exporters in Davao City has grown to 19 since the city began shipping the tropical fruit overseas, the City Agriculturist’s Office (CAgrO) said.

Fe Oguio, CAgrO’s fruit and cacao focal person, said the city had only two to three exporters when durian exports started two years ago.

"Kung sauna tag-as kaayo ang pila sa planta it's because tulo lang nag operate karun daghan na kaayo (Before, the lines at the plants were very long because only three were operating, but now, there are many)," she told Davao City Disaster Radio on Wednesday, November 14.

Oguio noted that the increase in exporters brings both challenges and opportunities. While competition over available durian volumes has intensified, farmers benefit from more options for delivering their produce, reducing wait times at processing plants.

Since the start of durian exports, the local government and the Department of Agriculture have extended support to farmers through associations, cooperatives, and organized groups. Funding has been used for farm expansion, rehabilitation, training programs, and agricultural inputs.

Under a bilateral agreement with China, Davao City can export up to 52,000 metric tons of durian per year. As of November 2025, the city had shipped around 20,000 metric tons, while national production is estimated at 78,000 metric tons. Not all durian meets export standards, but quality control at processing plants ensures exported fruits remain consistent.

Oguio said that despite lower production volumes, the quality of exported durian remains consistent because exporters strictly enforce quality control measures at processing plants. However, she acknowledged that the total export volume this year has been affected by reduced output.

“In 2024, plants could produce one container van per day. This year, it takes longer, and some smaller plants have temporarily stopped operations due to the low volume,” she said.

Davao City exported 5,443 metric tons of fresh and frozen durian from January to September 2023, more than double the 2,300 metric tons exported in 2022. Of this, 2,691 metric tons were fresh durian shipped to China, Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore, and the United States, while 2,752 metric tons were frozen durian sent to Hong Kong, Korea, Malaysia, Thailand, the UAE, and the U.S.

From January to September 2024, the city’s durian exports rose to 9,351 metric tons, nearly double the previous year, with 9,295 metric tons of fresh durian shipped to China.

The CAgrO said higher durian prices and lower local supply this year are due to reduced production. Oguio explained that after last year’s abundant harvest, trees naturally produced fewer fruits this season, with output at roughly 30 percent of last year’s levels, which was expected. RGP