Davao City Ocbo tags more buildings red/yellow post-quakes

THE Davao City Office of the City Building Official (Ocbo) expects the number of buildings in marked with red and yellow safety tags to rise as ongoing inspections continue in coordination with the Philippine Institute of Civil Engineers (Pice).

Architect Khashayar L. Toghyani, officer-in-charge of the Ocbo, said that as of October 20, 2025, two more buildings were issued red tags, while six others received yellow tags.

A red tag means a building is unsafe for occupancy due to severe structural damage. No one is allowed to enter until repairs are completed and cleared by the Ocbo.

A yellow tag, meanwhile, indicates moderate structural or non-structural damage. Limited use of the building may be allowed under controlled conditions and Ocbo approval.

Red-tagged buildings:

1. Mapua Malayan Colleges Mindanao (Administrative Building; School Building)

2. The Velvet Suites and Hotel / Oroderm City

3. Magallanes Residences (Toledo-Building 3)

4. The Pinnacle Hotel and Suites (main building only)

5. Transformer Pad only of Usep Obrero

Yellow-tagged buildings:

1. Felcris Centrale (Buildings A and C ONLY)

2. Gaisano Mall of Davao – Bajada (parts of the parking building, grocery basement, and lower basement)

3. Vivaldi Residences Davao (building perimeter only)

4. Mesatierra Garden Residences (jogging path area, room 2204 only)

5. University of Southeastern Philippines (Usep) Obrero

All Classrooms of Mechatronics Building

Stock Room of the Commission on Audit Office

Dean’s Room and pantry of the College of Information and Computing

Cordoned Rooms at TLE Building (conference room, dressmaking room, cold kitchen)

6. Ateneo de Davao University-Roxas Campus

Second and third hallways of Finster Building

Cordoned portion of Thibault Hall

7. Teleperformance Davao (Part of SM Annex Building, fire exit 8 only)

8. Rosario Building- Premium AC Corp, Maa (left wing pathway near EastWest Bank only)

9. Eastwest Unibank- Rosario Building, Maa (glass rooms)

10. BPI Family Savings Bank- Rosario Building, Maa (vault room, ATM room)

Toghyani urged the public to stay alert and report any visible cracks or signs of damage in their buildings to the OCBO.

"This now creates a future of safety for the future generations of buildings in Davao City. The owners would really make sure that nga lig-on ug safe ilang mga buildings (to build sturdy and safe buildings)," he said in an interview on Davao City Disaster Radio.

The city government of Davao also reminded all affected establishments to comply with safety requirements and OCBO conditions before reoccupying their buildings.

Several buildings in the city sustained damage following the twin earthquakes that struck Manay, Davao Oriental, on October 10, 2025. RGP