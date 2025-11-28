Davao City officially opens Pasko Fiesta with Christmas tree lighting

THE City Government of Davao officially lit its 30-foot giant Christmas tree during the Dan-ag Davao ug Pag-abli sa Pasko on November 27, 2025, at Rizal Park.

This year’s theme for the Pasko Fiesta is “Paskong Dabawenyo, Paskong Pilipino,” which is inspired by the Filipino way of celebrating Christmas, highlighting icons such as the parol, torotot, and nipa hut.

Dabawenyos were treated to several performances from homegrown artists and bands such as Jona Soquite. During the event, the Pasko Fiesta music video was also unveiled to the public.

Davao City Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte said that Dabawenyos are known for being helpful and disciplined. He added that these values have been ingrained in the public even during the mayoral stint of his father, former President Rodrigo Duterte.

“Ang ato permi ginatagaan ug importansiya, kalinaw, kanang kalinaw maabot rana ug kabalo ta mag hinatagay, kabalo ta mulingi sa atoang isig ka tao, muhatag ug respeto sa atoang isig ka tao diha magsugod ang tanan,” he said.

(What we always give importance to is peace. That peace can be achieved if we know how to be giving, if we know how to look out for our fellow people, and give respect to one another — that’s where everything begins)

Sebastian said that if Dabawenyos continue upholding these values, it would greatly benefit the city.

The acting mayor also stressed the importance of children being able to study and practice their beliefs, as they will be the ones residing in the city in the future. He said that educating the youth is a priority for the elders so that, in time, they will no longer experience the same problems people face today.

Meanwhile, Acting Vice Mayor Rodrigo “Rigo” Duterte II said that Christmas is the most anticipated time of the year for Filipinos and that it is a season for people to grow closer. He said that the spirit of Christmas should heal the minds of the public—to choose peace instead of conflict, stability over chaos, and love over hatred.

“Let us set aside greed and selfishness and other inhumane action rather let us treat anyone with respect, basic decency, and care that every human being deserves,” he said.

To recall, the Davao City Tourism Operations Office (CTOO) said this year’s Pasko Fiesta budget is ₱44 million, down from ₱52 million in 2024. The office initially sought ₱32 million but later requested an additional ₱12 million, bringing the total to ₱44 million—₱8 million less than last year.

The office said that the reduced budget would result in the removal of several events, including the Year-End Party. However, they noted that the cuts will not dampen the festivities, emphasizing that there are still plenty of activities for visitors to enjoy. RGP