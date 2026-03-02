Davao City OFW Center monitors Middle East crisis

THE Davao City OFW Families’ Welfare and Crisis Center, on Monday, March 2, 2026, is closely monitoring the situation in the Middle East following coordinated missile and air strikes launched by the United States and Israel against Iran, which have intensified regional tensions and raised concerns for millions of Filipino workers abroad.

In a statement, the center assured that it is prepared to assist families of Dabawenyos working overseas who may be affected by the ongoing conflict.

“The Center is ready to assist the left-behind families of Dabawenyo OFWs during this time,” the center said, noting that its hotline and communication channels are available around the clock for immediate support. Families can reach the center via its 24/7 hotline at 0962‑996‑6520, through the landline (082) 295‑3500, by email at [ofwcenter.davaocity@gmail.com](mailto:ofwcenter.davaocity@gmail.com), or through its Facebook page, OFW Families’ Welfare and Crisis Center Davao City.

The escalating conflict began on February 28, when US and Israeli forces launched strikes against Iranian military installations and leadership sites, including Tehran.

Iranian state media reported that the attacks resulted in the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Retaliatory strikes have since targeted US military bases and strategic locations across the region, heightening instability and drawing international concern.

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. confirmed he is closely monitoring developments and emphasized that the safety of over two million Filipinos in the Middle East remains his top priority.

In a video statement released on March 1, the President reported the death of a Filipino caregiver in Israel, describing it as a tragic casualty of the escalating tensions.

“Ikinalulungkot ko na meron po tayong natanggap na report na meron na pong casualty na Pilipino dito po sa gyera na nangyayari po sa Middle East,” Marcos said, urging vigilance and adherence to official advisories.

The deployment of overseas Filipino workers has continued to rise, surpassing 2.7 million in 2025, marking a 15.43 percent increase from 2.37 million in 2024. The majority, more than 2.15 million, were land-based workers, while 589,179 were sea-based.

The United Arab Emirates emerged as the top destination with 397,892 land-based workers, overtaking Saudi Arabia, which recorded 386,699.

Other major destinations included Singapore with 221,492, Hong Kong with 202,415, Qatar with 160,890, Taiwan with 134,363, Kuwait with 106,394, Japan with 60,748, South Korea with 38,390, and Malaysia with 35,052.

Among these, Saudi Arabia registered a decline in deployment compared to 2024, while Kuwait saw the largest increase at nearly 39.45 percent.

Authorities have urged OFWs in the Middle East to remain vigilant, comply with embassy advisories, and avoid areas of conflict. While no mass repatriation has been called for, contingency plans are in place should the situation worsen. DEF