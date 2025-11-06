Davao City on alert for localized thunderstorms

DESPITE being outside Typhoon Tino’s direct path, the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) remains on standby for possible flooding and other hazards from localized thunderstorms triggered by the weather disturbance.

CDRRMO chief Alfredo Baluran said the city continues to monitor Tino’s movement even though it is not expected to hit Davao directly. He noted that the storm is drawing cloud formations that bring scattered rain.

“So ang atoang masinati sa Davao City is kaning localized thunderstorms labi na karun nga naay presence of kaning bagyo nga naa sa Philippine Area of Responsibility (So what we are experiencing in Davao City are localized thunderstorms, especially now that a storm is inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility),” Baluran said in a radio interview over Davao City Disaster Radio (DCDR) on Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025.

He said nighttime rains in recent days reflect this pattern and could still result in flash floods, prompting the office to remain on alert.

Baluran added that the city plans to acquire more response equipment— including heavy trucks, fire trucks, and ambulances — to support expanding operations.

As of 9:38 p.m. Tuesday, the CDRRMO-Opcen reported that Davao City continues to be affected by Tino’s trough, leading to cloudy skies. Major river systems remained at Code Green, indicating safe water levels.

Typhoon Tino made landfall in Silago, Southern Leyte, around midnight Tuesday and is forecast to cross the Visayas and northern Palawan through early Wednesday.

In its 8 p.m. bulletin, Dost-Pagasa said Tino packed maximum sustained winds of 130 kph near the center, gusts of up to 180 kph, and a central pressure of 970 hPa. No areas in Mindanao remained under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signals. RGP