Davao City opens new landfill amid existing site suspension

THE City Government of Davao announced that the new sanitary landfill adjacent to the current one opened on June 16, 2026.

Harvey Lanticse, head of the City Information Office, said that based on the city government’s previous statement, the new sanitary landfill was expected to open on June 16, 2026. However, he said they had not yet checked the latest development in the area.

“As per the last info, June 16 siya magamit [it would be used by June 16],” he said in an interview on dxDC RMN Davao on June 17, 2026, at the City Hall grounds.

Meanwhile, regarding the existing landfill, Lanticse said its reopening would depend on the decision of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) on the local government’s appeal through a Motion for Reconsideration.

Davao City Councilor Temujin “Tek” Ocampo also said the operation of the sanitary landfill would depend on the DENR’s decision. He added that the city government is ensuring that the facility remains safe while awaiting the agency’s action.

The councilor also said that the waste collection continues.

To recall, a trash-slide incident struck the sanitary landfill in Barangay New Carmen on May 20, killing two people, injuring two others, and prompting authorities to halt landfill operations while assessments and rehabilitation work continue.

Following this incident, the DENR suspended the operation of the landfill and would only lift the suspension order once all the required safety and engineering interventions have been implemented.

In its latest update, the DENR said that it would continue to coordinate with the City Government of Davao in looking for solutions and providing alternative solutions to the city's waste problem.

Since the suspension, the local government has been able to fast-track stabilization efforts inside the SLP, halt the dumping of waste, and prohibit waste pickers from entering the SLP.

During the meeting, the assessment findings showed that at the existing SLP, no dumping had been observed in compliance with the suspension order, no waste pickers were present, full evacuation had been completed, site grading and slope stabilization were ongoing, and the unloading bay had been stabilized.

Meanwhile, at the new SLP, concrete pouring at the unloading bay is ongoing, installation of the HDPE liner is ongoing, benching at the landfill cell is underway, and operations were expected to begin on June 16, 2026. RGP