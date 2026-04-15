Davao City opposes proposed foreign military base

THE Davao City government said it will not support any plan to build a foreign military facility within its jurisdiction, particularly along the Davao Gulf.

In a statement dated April 14, 2026, the local government said it does not welcome the proposed facility and will oppose it if it fails to address the economic impact of global tensions.

“If such a plan does not help cushion the impact of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, such as reducing the price of oil and commodities and alleviating the living conditions of the people, then we will not support it,” the city government said.

Earlier, Davao City Information Office head Harvey Lanticse said the local government unit (LGU) opposes the proposal.

The statement followed a call from Bagong Alyansang Makabayan–Southern Mindanao on April 12, urging local governments in Davao City, Davao del Sur, and nearby provinces to reject the proposed Defense Fuel Support Point (DFSP).

Bayan-SMR said local authorities must protect public safety and uphold national sovereignty against foreign military presence along the Davao Gulf.

The group also opposed the reported plan of the United States to build a military oil depot along the Gulf’s coastline. It raised concerns after the Armed Forces of the Philippines expressed support for the project, noting that the proposed DFSP falls under the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement, which allows U.S. forces access to selected Philippine military sites.

The proposed facility forms part of a broader network of refueling hubs planned across the Western Pacific, including sites in Australia and Papua New Guinea, to support U.S. military operations.

The US Defense Logistics Agency, on March 31, 2026, issued a solicitation for contractors to bid for the project, which would support U.S. naval and air operations across the Pacific. RGP