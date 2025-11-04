Davao City Osca announces annual subsidy payout schedule for seniors

THE Office for Senior Citizens Affairs (Osca) has announced the regular payout schedule for the 2025 annual subsidy for senior citizens.

Osca head Lorenzo Borja said the payout timeline will depend on the final payroll, and qualified beneficiaries must verify if their names are included. He added that social workers have already posted the list of beneficiaries in their respective barangays.

Borja noted that not all senior citizens will be included in the first batch, as others may appear in the second or third. Those whose names are not found in any of the three batches are advised to prepare a photocopy of their ID with three specimen signatures and submit it to their barangay social worker.

“Nag ayos pa man ta sa atoang data sa CSWDO transfer sa atoang Osca so naa pa tay wala naapil diha karun pero sa first batch, pero naa paman sa second ug third pa ug na-submit na nila ilang ID didto ma-report na sa Osca sa social worker and ma-cleanse na balik (We are still updating our data from the CSWDO transfer to Osca, so some names were not included in the first batch. But there will be second and third batches. Once they submit their IDs, the Osca social worker will report it, and the list will be updated),” Borja said in a radio interview over Davao City Disaster Radio (DCDR) on Monday, November 3, 2025.

Payout schedules are as follows:

November 7: Barangays Baganihan, Datu Salumay, and Gumitan

November 8: Barangays 1-A; 19-B (E–H); Indangan (A–G, H–Z); and Tigatto

November 10: Barangays Dalag and Salaysay

November 11–12: Barangay Marilog Proper

November 13: Barangays Magsaysay, Buda, and Bantol

November 14: Barangays Malamba and Suawan

November 15: Barangays Buhangin (A–B, C–D)

Borja earlier clarified this on ISpeak media forum on July 31, 2025, at the City Mayor’s Office. He confirmed that the current payout amount remains unchanged, but said preparations for the increase are underway.

On May 20, 2025, the 20th City Council approved on third and final reading amendments to City Ordinance No. 0954-22, doubling the annual subsidy for qualified senior citizens.

The proposal to increase the subsidy was initiated by CSWDO head Julie Dayaday, citing higher healthcare and medicine costs for the elderly.

To qualify, a senior citizen must be at least 60 years old and possess a valid Senior Citizen ID issued by Osca.

As of July 2025, Osca has recorded about 197,981 registered senior citizens. However, around 19,000 entries still need to be verified due to duplicate names and addresses. RGP