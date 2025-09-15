Davao City partners with fastfood chains to employ senior citizens, PWDs

THE City Government of Davao has signed a memorandum of agreement (MOA) with two large fast food chains for a work opportunity program for senior citizens and persons with disabilities (PWDs).

Davao City Acting Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte, along with other government officials, attended the MOA signing with the Jollibee Group on September 11, 2025, while city councilors and other government officials witnessed the MOA signing with the Golden Arches Development Corporation (McDonald’s Philippines) on September 9, 2025.

Employment opportunities for senior citizens and PWDs

During the MOA signing with McDonald’s, Councilor Enzo Villafuerte, who represented the acting mayor, said that the agreement would allow senior citizens to help finance their retirement while also maintaining their physical and mental health.

In a media interview, Second District Councilor Diosdado Mahipus Jr. expressed optimism about the MOA signing with the two fast-food giants, saying the initiative would greatly aid the city in providing job opportunities for the elderly.

Mahipus said that the fast food chains would be hiring senior citizens and PWDs in all of its stores, where they would work for four hours per shift. The goal is to begin hiring within the year, with around 100 senior citizens expected to benefit from the program.

Under the MOA with Jollibee, senior citizens and PWDs can apply for jobs not only at Jollibee outlets but also in other businesses under the Jollibee Group.

Mahipus added during a recent council session that an ordinance was also passed to expand the program’s partners.

Qualifications and employment process

Mahipus clarified that only those who are qualified and interested in working will be considered for employment. Applicants will be required to secure health clearances and fulfill job-specific requirements to ensure they are fit for work.

He added that hired senior citizens and PWDs will likely be employed on a contractual basis to ensure a rotating system, allowing more individuals to benefit from the opportunity over time.

"Kani siya tabang nato sa ilaha, katong gusto pa magtrabaho, katong kinahanglan pa magtrabaho, ug acknowledgment pod sa ilaha nga wala pod ta kalimot sa ilaha kay naa man gyud elderlies nga gusto magcontinue," he said at the Sangguniang Panlungsod.

(This is to help those who still want to work, those who still need to work, and also to acknowledge that we haven't forgotten them because there are elderly people who truly wish to continue.)

Lorenzo Borja, chief of the Office for Senior Citizens Affairs (Osca), emphasized that senior citizens, regardless of age, may apply for the jobs as long as they meet the requirements set by employers. He also said that the seniors would be treated as regular employees and receive standard employee benefits.

Mahipus encouraged interested applicants to visit the Public Employment Service Office–Davao City (Peso-Davao City) for assistance.

Earlier this year, the 20th City Council approved on third and final reading the Senior Citizens Work Opportunity Ordinance on June 17, 2025. The ordinance aims to provide inclusive employment opportunities for senior citizens in the city.

2 years in the making

Mahipus first raised the proposal in a privilege speech on October 10, 2023. By July 9, 2024, he reported that two major fast-food chains had already committed to hiring senior citizens, with further reviews of the city’s employment programs ongoing.

As of 2024, the Social Welfare Operations Division estimates that Davao City has around 170,000 senior citizens.

The Persons with Disability Affairs Office (PDAO) also reported that there are around 34,000 registered PWDs in the city as of 2024. RGP