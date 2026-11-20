IN A bid to expand its international business linkages, the City Government of Davao forged a partnership with Singapore-based Sannex Ventures Pte. Ltd., through a Memorandum of Understanding on Friday, November 13, 2026.

This partnership endeavors to connect Davao City’s investment agenda with Singapore’s investor, enterprise, and institutional networks.

Sannex, which stands for Singapore Annex, is a bilateral business development firm built to bridge Singapore’s world-class business ecosystem with Davao City’s fast-emerging economy.

Jay Michael Jaboneta, Chief Executive Officer of Sannex Ventures, in his message, conveyed their vision of building the Davao-Singapore economic corridor, where capital, talent, and ambition meet.

“It’s really about connecting capital, building enterprises, and creating jobs. That is the commitment that Sannex hopes to deliver, the serious capital and business from Singapore and beyond to Davao City,” he added.

Davao City Mayor Sebastian Duterte, in his message, expressed his gratitude to Sannex while also highlighting the partnership’s significance not only to the growing economy of Davao City, but to every Dabawenyos as well.

“We thank Sannex for exploring this possibility for Davao City. It would mean a lot to Dabawenyos, it would mean a lot to the young people especially because I’m really concerned with employment. We have a big population of young people who are going to finish school soon, and with more investments coming in Davao City it will open up more opportunities for them,” he said.

“What you’re doing for Davao is very crucial. It can help a lot of young people to give direction to their lives especially financially because we are a developing country, but what’s good is we have the potential to go beyond what we have now,” Duterte added.

April Marie Dayap, Head of Davao City Investment Promotions Center (DCIPC), echoed Mayor Duterte’s statement, stressing that this partnership between the city and Sannex creates valuable opportunities to showcase Davao City’s competitive advantages, economic potential, and promising investment environment to the international business community.

“For the City Government of Davao, this partnership goes beyond the signing of agreement. It represents a shared commitment to opening more doors for investments, encouraging international cooperation, generating economic opportunities, and ultimately the vision of the mayor to create more jobs and better quality of life for the people of Davao City,” she said.

The City Government of Davao, through the DCIPC, reaffirms its commitment to creating opportunities that will not only forward the city’s economic growth and development, but also help improve the quality of life for every Dabawenyo. CIO