Davao City Pasko Fiesta 2025 calendar released

THE Davao City government has released the official calendar of activities for Pasko Fiesta sa Davao 2025, marking the start of more than a month of holiday attractions, concerts, competitions, and community gatherings that will run from November 21 until December 31.

This year’s theme, “Paskong Dabawenyo, Paskong Pilipino,” highlights how the city celebrates Christmas by blending Filipino traditions, community spirit, and Davao’s unique brand of festivity.

The city’s tourism office confirmed the schedule through its official social media announcement.

The celebration opens on November 21 with Koro sa Pasko – Elimination Round at SM City Davao Annex Event Center. On November 27, Dabawenyos will gather at Rizal Park for “Dan-ag sa Davao ug Pag-Abli sa Pasko,” a ceremonial lighting event signaling the formal opening of the festivities.

The first month of celebration closes with Panayegon sa City Hall on November 28–30, illuminating the historic building with Christmas-themed lights and décor.

December will be packed with daily and district-wide festivities. The month-long Perya sa Pasko Fiesta, from December 1-25 at Rizal Park, will treat families and children to carnival rides and outdoor entertainment.

Musical competitions take center stage with the Koro sa Pasko Grand Finals on December 6, and the lively Banda Dasig ug Parada sa Pasko on December 7, energizing the streets from Roxas Avenue to San Pedro Square.

Community participation deepens with Pasko sa Barangay Hall (Final Round) on December 12 and another lighting event at City Hall on December 13 and 25 to 28. The city also brings back the Siyam ka Kadlawon, a dawn Mass and traditional warming celebration on December 16 to 24 at San Pedro Square, leading to the highlight of Christmas Day — the Misa Dabawenyo on December 25 at San Pedro Cathedral.

Dabawenyos can look forward to one of the most anticipated events of the season, Kasadya sa Pasko ug Kalingawan sa Distrito, from December 15 to 20. This includes simultaneous neighborhood celebrations in various districts, including Marilog, Los Amigos, Brgy. 5-A, Brgy. 22-C, Tibungco Proper, and Paquibato Malabog.

The city’s food enthusiasts will surely enjoy the Pasko Fiesta Food Market and Bazaar on December 16 to 18, offering local delicacies and Christmas treats.

The festivities wrap up with Pasko Fiesta: Merry Merkado, a year-end community market on December 26 to 31 along Tulip Drive Coastal Road near Times Beach Rotonda

Last year’s event carried a P50 million budget for the month-long festivities, including the iconic Parada sa Pasko, Banda Dasig, and Mugna sa Pasko, a Christmas costume competition on December 15.

Tourism officials emphasized that beyond the lights and attractions, Pasko Fiesta symbolizes the resilience of Dabawenyos, a community that continues to unite despite political challenges, natural calamities, and economic pressures. The celebration, they said, is a reminder of the city’s spirit of togetherness and triumph.

With the countdown to Christmas officially underway, Dabawenyos and visitors are invited to come together, celebrate, and experience the warmth of Paskong Dabawenyo. DEF