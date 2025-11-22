Davao City Pasko Fiesta returns with lower budget

THE Davao City Tourism Operations Office (CTOO) said this year’s Pasko Fiesta budget is P44 million, down from P52 million in 2024.

CTOO administrative officer Charlotte Parba said the office initially sought P32 million but later asked for an additional P12 million, bringing the total to P44 million — P8 million less than last year.

“Ang pagbaba sa budget should not mean na less bongga na atoang Pasko Fiesta this year; dapat progressing gyud atoang i-aim (The lower budget shouldn’t make the Pasko Fiesta any less vibrant; we should still aim to make it better),” Parba said during the ISpeak media forum on Thursday at the City Mayor’s Office.

She attributed the decrease to the removal of several events, including the Year-End Party. Parba said the office wanted to be practical since most people choose to welcome the new year with their families instead of attending the public celebration. They also dropped the Sayaw sa Pasko because other competitions are already lined up.

Still, she said the cuts won’t dampen the festivities, noting that there are plenty of activities for visitors to enjoy.

Despite the adjustments, the CTOO revived Paskuhan sa Barangay, in which all 182 barangays will decorate the façades and immediate surroundings of their barangay halls.

Parba said preparations for the Pasko Fiesta are now 70 to 80 percent complete. The festivities will open with the Pag-Abli sa Pasko at 6 p.m. on November 27 at Rizal Park.

She urged Dabawenyos to join the celebration, highlighting the Christmas tree lighting and the launch of the new Pasko Fiesta music video during the opening program. Homegrown performers, including “The Voice Kids” Season 1 champion Jona Soquite, will also take the stage.

Paskong Dabawenyo

Parba said this year’s theme, “Paskong Dabawenyo, Paskong Pilipino,” marks a shift from previous Western-themed celebrations. The 2025 Pasko Fiesta logo features Filipino icons such as the parol, torotot, and nipa hut.

A 30-foot Christmas tree with Paskong Pinoy designs will rise at Quezon Park, and some older decorations will remain in various parts of the city.

On Thursday, banners for the Pasko Fiesta were hung in front of the Davao City Hall, signaling that preparations are in full swing.

Expected tourists

Campaigns and promotions unit head Charles Martinez said the CTOO expects around 100,000 visitors to come to Davao City for the festivities. Invitations have been sent to nearby towns, cities, and provinces.

“We are not just encouraging Dabawenyos but also tourists in other parts of Mindanao and the country to visit Davao City for our Pasko Fiesta,” he said.

Martinez said the office has partnered with the Department of Trade and Industry for holiday promos and sales in several establishments. It also boosted social media updates on the CTOO’s official Facebook page to keep the public informed about the lineup of events. RGP