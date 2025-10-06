Davao City pays tribute to 85 retirees

TH City Government of Davao on Friday held the Pagpupugay at Pasasalamat for its 85 retirees for the year 2025.

Davao City Acting Vice Mayor Rodrigo "Rigo" Duterte II, together with guests, department heads, retirees, and their families, gathered

during the event.

Duterte, in his speech, acknowledged the dedication of the honored retirees to public service, which is not for the faint of heart and requires courage and resilience.

He recognized the time, expertise, and creativity of the retirees that helped achieve the city's goals to protect every Dabawenyo without any distinction as to their gender and circumstances, and offer a city where people are given equal opportunities.

"After years, even decades of working in the City Government of Davao, let this day be a reminder that all your hard work and efforts are really acknowledged and will not be unnoticed," Duterte said.

Meanwhile, Melody Herrera, Davao City Human Resource and Management Acting Head said the event is the city's way of showing gratitude to the retirees' efforts, which touched countless lives and have contributed significantly to the progress and good governance that the city continues to uphold.

She said that the retirees leave a reminder that integrity, humility, and commitment remain the foundation of public service.

She wished each of the retirees joy, peace, and fulfilment in their new chapter.

Ermelinda Gallego, the city's budget officer, who served the city for 47 years, and the oldest in terms of public service in the city for batch 2025, thanked the City Government of Davao, its current and previous administrations starting with Former President Rodrigo Roa Duterte, on behalf and in representation of other retirees.

"Working in this administration is the best experience. To our colleagues and supervisors thank you so much for giving us support," Gallego said.

Each retiree received a plaque of appreciation for the services they rendered to the city and later enjoyed performances and a sumptuous dinner. CIO