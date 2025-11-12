Davao City pioneers PH’s 1st IP Teen Center for cultural, youth development

THE National Commission on Indigenous Peoples–Davao Region (NCIP-Davao) has announced the development of the country’s first Indigenous Peoples (IP) Teen Center.

Estelito L. Ocampo, IP Youth Focal Person of NCIP-Davao, said their office—together with the Department of Health (DOH) and the Commission on Population and Development (CPD)—mandated the construction of teen centers in line with the Seal of Good Local Governance.

He explained that the IP Teen Center, located in Barangay Malabog in Paquibato District, Davao City, aims not only to support the physical well-being of IP youth but also to promote their overall growth through a holistic approach to development.

Ocampo added that their office has partnered with the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) to provide livelihood and technical training for the youth. He said the center also seeks to revitalize indigenous culture while guiding IP youth to become future leaders of their communities.

He emphasized that what makes the IP Teen Center different from other existing teen centers is its focus on cultural preservation, community-based economic development, and adolescent sexual health education. Moreover, Ocampo noted that when the center is managed by IP members themselves, young people will feel more comfortable sharing their personal experiences and challenges.

Ocampo also underscored the importance of establishing such facilities, noting that HIV cases in the region continue to rise, with statistics showing that a significant portion of those affected are youth. He likewise raised concern over the increasing cases of suicide, rape, and teenage pregnancy within ancestral domains — issues that further highlight the urgent need for a dedicated center to support indigenous adolescents.

“Mahimo kining center para sa kinatibuk-ang kalambuan dili lang sa mga IP youth kundi para sa tibuok indigenous cultural communities (This can serve as a center for the overall development not only of IP youth but also of the entire indigenous cultural communities),” Ocampo said during the Kapehan sa Dabaw forum on Monday, November 10, 2025.

He expressed hope that with this first pilot project in the country, other provinces and regions will follow suit and establish their own IP Teen Centers.

Ocampo further revealed that the Malabog facility still requires renovation, adding that their office welcomes partnerships with private organizations and other government agencies to help make the center more conducive and functional for the youth.

The center is expected to be completed by January 2026 and will cater to around 2,000 visitors once operational.

Teen centers as safe spaces for youth development

Across the Philippines, teen centers have become crucial platforms for promoting youth health, protection, and empowerment. The Commission on Population and Development (CPD), in its 2024 report, emphasized that these centers serve as safe spaces where young people can access accurate information on sexual and reproductive health, mental wellness, and essential life skills — areas that are often overlooked in traditional classroom settings.

According to CPD, more than 1,000 teen centers have been established nationwide to address the rising cases of teenage pregnancy, substance abuse, and mental health problems among adolescents.

The Department of Health (DOH) and CPD’s 2024 report highlighted that adolescent health issues are often interconnected. The Philippine HIV and Aids Registry recorded a steady increase in HIV infections among individuals aged 15–24, who now account for nearly 30 percent of new cases in the country. These figures underscore the importance of youth-centered interventions that promote early awareness and responsible decision-making.

Beyond physical health, teen centers also address mental health and gender-based violence. Data from Unicef Philippines and the World Health Organization (WHO) in 2023 revealed that suicide is among the leading causes of death among Filipino youth, while incidents of sexual violence and exploitation continue to rise, particularly in rural and marginalized communities. Teen centers offer counseling, peer education, and referral services to connect youth in distress with health professionals and social workers, ensuring that they receive appropriate support.

The unique role of IP Teen Center

What distinguishes the IP Teen Center in Barangay Malabog is its culturally rooted approach to youth development. While most teen centers emphasize health education and skills training, the IP Teen Center integrates cultural preservation, economic empowerment, and community leadership into its programs.

This approach recognizes that IP youth face multiple barriers—such as limited access to education and healthcare, persistent discrimination, and the gradual loss of traditional values—making them more vulnerable to modern social challenges.

By incorporating indigenous traditions, values, and languages into its activities, the center aims to strengthen cultural identity while promoting awareness of modern health and wellness practices. Ocampo emphasized that when IP youth see their culture respected and reflected in the programs, they become more open to discussing sensitive issues like reproductive health and mental well-being.

This culturally grounded model aligns with Unesco’s framework on inclusive education, which advocates for culturally responsive strategies that make education and social programs more inclusive and accessible to indigenous populations.

In addition, the partnership with Tesda gives the IP Teen Center a strong livelihood component — helping young people gain practical and technical skills that can support their families and communities. This integration of health, culture, and livelihood makes the IP Teen Center not only a hub for wellness but also a pathway to self-reliance and leadership for indigenous youth.

As the Davao Region pioneers this initiative, NCIP hopes that this model will inspire other local governments across the country to establish similar IP-centered teen facilities, fostering a generation of indigenous youth who are healthy, empowered, and proud of their heritage. RGP