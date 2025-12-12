Davao City pitcher debuts for gold medal match-bound PH baseball team

Davao City's James Vincent Nisnisan made a memorable debut for the Philippine national men's baseball team, helping the squad dominate the preliminary rounds and advance to the gold medal match of the 33rd Southeast Asian Games against host Thailand.
The Philippines rolled through the early rounds with commanding wins: 14-0 over Indonesia, 17-3 against Singapore, 21-0 versus Malaysia, 20-1 over Vietnam, and 12-0 against Laos at the Baseball Stadium of Queen Sirikit Sports Center. The team now faces Thailand on Friday (December 12) at noon for the championship.
Nisnisan, a 20-year-old from Purok Mirasol in Baguio District, Davao City, started his international career as a pitcher and outfielder. A former standout at Baguio National School of Arts and Trade, he credited his growth to his mentors and early opportunities in Davao baseball.
“After I graduated, I got noticed by Coach Ryan Sarabia and was included in his Davao all-star team,” Nisnisan said in the vernacular. “It was like a gathering of the best players in Davao back then. I’m very thankful for this opportunity—it helped me grow and eventually reach the national team.”
Nisnisan said stepping onto the SEA Games field was overwhelming.
“Last year ra gud ko nakasulod sa Adamson tapos sige rakog storya sakong girlfriend nga unta puhon maka sulod kos national team (Last year, I just got into Adamson, and I used to tell my girlfriend I hoped someday to make the national team),” Nisnisan told SunStar Davao in a Messenger interview Thursday evening, December 11, 2025.
"I never expected the Lord would answer so quickly. Even though I wasn’t officially on the payroll, I was in the training pool. I still got chosen to play in China’s Asian Baseball Championship and now the SEA Games. I feel so blessed because none of my sacrifices or the help from my coaches—Sir Gaitano, Sir Eric, Ma’am Pilar, and now Coach Sarabia—was wasted,” he added.
His love for baseball began early, inspired by his older brother. “Since I was young, I dreamed of playing for the national team,” he said. “Watching my brother play in national tournaments made me want the same. My dream kept growing until it finally happened.”
With Friday’s championship game against Thailand, Nisnisan and the team are eager to cap their SEA Games campaign with gold.
The Philippine national men's baseball team at the 33rd Southeast Asian Games combines experienced players and promising newcomers. The roster includes Kent Joerend Altarejos, Mark John Beronilla, Erwin Bosito, Clarence Lyle Caasalan, Mar-Joseph Carolino, Amiel De Guzman, Liam Alexei De Vera, Junmar Diarao, Francis Thomas Gonzaga, Cer Gio Gorpido, Romeo Jasmin Jr., Ferdinand Liguayan Jr., Juan Paulo Macasaet, Mark Steven Manaig, John Leonel Matanguihan, Joven Kenneth Maulit, James Vincent Nisnisan, Jennald Pareja, Nigel Paule, Joshua Pineda, Renato Samuel Jr., Razhley Santos, Kennedy Torres, and John Reymond Vargas.
Coaches Orlando Binaro, Ricardo Jimenez, Romar Landicho, and Joseph Orillana have helped mold the team into a dominant force in the preliminaries. MLSA