Davao City pitcher debuts for gold medal match-bound PH baseball team

Davao City's James Vincent Nisnisan made a memorable debut for the Philippine national men's baseball team, helping the squad dominate the preliminary rounds and advance to the gold medal match of the 33rd Southeast Asian Games against host Thailand.

The Philippines rolled through the early rounds with commanding wins: 14-0 over Indonesia, 17-3 against Singapore, 21-0 versus Malaysia, 20-1 over Vietnam, and 12-0 against Laos at the Baseball Stadium of Queen Sirikit Sports Center. The team now faces Thailand on Friday (December 12) at noon for the championship.

Nisnisan, a 20-year-old from Purok Mirasol in Baguio District, Davao City, started his international career as a pitcher and outfielder. A former standout at Baguio National School of Arts and Trade, he credited his growth to his mentors and early opportunities in Davao baseball.

“After I graduated, I got noticed by Coach Ryan Sarabia and was included in his Davao all-star team,” Nisnisan said in the vernacular. “It was like a gathering of the best players in Davao back then. I’m very thankful for this opportunity—it helped me grow and eventually reach the national team.”

Nisnisan said stepping onto the SEA Games field was overwhelming.