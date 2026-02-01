Davao City plants over 2k mangroves to defend coastlines

THE Davao City Environment and Natural Resources Office (Cenro) marked the Zero Waste Month with an extensive mangrove planting and coastal cleanup activity, where city officials and volunteers planted 2,300 mangrove trees in Barangay Matina Aplaya on January 29, 2026.

Engr. Jasper Castor, Division Head of the Natural Resources Operations Division of Cenro, told the City Information Office (CIO) that the initiative was part of the city government’s efforts to protect the environment and strengthen defenses against natural disasters.

“Ang activity nato na mangrove planting is importante sa syudad sa Davao. Ang atong mga coast kay kailangan nato tanuman og mga mangroves as defense gikan sa atoang mga natural disaster or natural hazards such as dagko na mga waves, and also ang kaning mangrove forest pud nato, mu-cater pud ni siya sa biodiversity nato sa dagat (Our mangrove planting activity is important for the city of Davao. We need to plant mangroves along our coasts as a defense against natural disasters or natural hazards such as large waves, and our mangrove forests also cater to the biodiversity in our seas),” he said.

Castor added that the activity is aligned with the city’s vision of becoming a Green City, encouraging Dabawenyos to also take part in mangrove planting, tree planting, or coastal clean-ups to help safeguard the city’s environment and stabilize our shorelines.

Meanwhile, Dan Reponte, Kagawad of Barangay Matina Aplaya, also emphasized that it is important to practice discipline in handling waste management.

“Atong kinaiyahan, dapat natong alagaan og kita mismo sa atoang balay, aduna na kitay disiplina, bahin sa basura, i-practice nato ang segregation nga ilahi ninyo ang katong dili na mapuslan, malata, mga plastic, kana gyud ang pinaka-importante (We should take care of nature. Discipline must start in our homes, and let’s practice segregation, separating what is no longer useful, biodegradable items, and plastics, that’s really the most important thing),” he added.

Cenro stressed that cleaner coastlines allow mangroves to thrive, while mangroves protect communities from natural disasters in return and ensure a more resilient future for generations to come. CIO