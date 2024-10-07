Davao City players rule 1st Mindanao Interschool Pingpong Tournament

Davao City players dominated the recently concluded First Mindanao Interschool Pingpong Tournament held at Spin Davao Sports Center.

In the elementary boys' championship, France Apolonio of San Juan Elementary School (ES) claimed a hard-fought 3-2 victory over Frances Reyes of Linusotan ES in the Island Garden City of Samal (Igacos). Apolonio secured the win, escaping past Reyes, 13-11, 11-13, 14-12, 9-11, 12-10. Reyes finished second, while Gian Zedrick Digal of Magugpo Pilot Imelda Elementary School in Tagum City finished third.

In the elementary girls' division, Nelrose Shin Banzon claimed the title with a 3-0 shutout against fellow sixth grader Princess Well Joy Caballero from Mahayag Elementary School-Davao City, winning 11-5, 11-6, and 11-9. Caballero secured the runner-up position, and Virgie Thea Divinagracia, a Grade 5 player from Cateel Central Elementary School in Davao Oriental, came in third.

Meanwhile, in the secondary boys’ title match, Zachary Apolonio, a Grade 7 student at Jose Maria College (JMC), triumphed over his older brother Lauriano, a 12th grader at JMC, in another exciting 3-2 showdown. Zachary prevailed, of 11-9, 10-12, 11-8, 8-11, and 11-7. Cornelio Jose Mamac, a 12th grader at Cor Jesu College in Digos City, placed third.

Palarong Pambansa veteran Azalea Bless Abrahan, a Grade 11 student at Davao Doctors College, annexed the secondary girls' championship title with a 3-1 victory over Irish Patac (11-5, 12-14, 11-5, 12-10). Patac finished in second place, while Melchora Contridas was third.

Eduardo R. Fernandez, president of Pingpong for Peace & Progress, Inc. (PPPI), highlighted the vital role of play in children's development. He said play fosters friendship and unity among kids.

"We start them young if we want to develop our young people to be Olympians," Fernandez added.

Coach Noli Ayo, regional head of the Philippine Sports Commission in Mindanao, echoed this sentiment during the sportsmanship oath, emphasizing "Kalaro, di Kalaban (Playmate, not opponent)."

Tournament Director Friendee L. Nuñez, an international umpire and principal of Don Julian Rodrigues Sr. ES, managed the event with a team of invited umpires. A dedicated sports advocate, Nuñez also serves as Secretary General of PPPI, spokesperson of the Metro Davao Table Tennis Association, president of the Ping-pong Coaches and Umpires Association, and organizer of the Beach Ping-pong Tournament.

Broadcaster Dennis R. Lazo, a PPPI board member and host of Kataladi DRL, energized the crowd with his lively commentary during the opening ceremony.

PPPI, a non-profit organization, plans to host another tournament before the end of the year. MLSA WITH REPORT FROM MARIA GEMIMA C. VALDERRAMA