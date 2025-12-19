Davao City-PMC earns Best City Project Monitoring Committee

THE City Government of Davao continues to set the standard for excellence in governance and transparency, as the City Planning and Development Office’s (CPDO) Project Monitoring Committee (PMC) was conferred with the Best City Project Monitoring Committee Award for the 2024 Search for Project Implementation and Monitoring Excellence in Davao Region (DavPrIME) during the Regional Development Council-11 4th Quarter Meeting on December 03, 2025, at Sotogrande Hotel.

DavPrIME is an initiative of the Davao Region, spearheaded by the Regional Project Monitoring Committee (RPMC)-11, that consistently recognizes excellence in both project implementation and monitoring, making it a distinctive platform for promoting good governance.

Errol John S. Denosta, Acting Head of the Project Monitoring and Evaluation Division (PMED) of the CPDO, said that one of the reasons why the city government won as the Best City Project Monitoring Committee is that the committee strictly followed the requirements for city project monitoring while expanding its reach by involving civil society organizations and conducted training sessions for other government offices to strengthen their capacity in overseeing implemented projects.

“Kung unsa tung requirement for city project committee ato to siya gisunod and also gipalapdan kay gi-include pud nato ang atoang civil society organizations and also ang atoang functionality for the whole year nato, padayon gyud ang monitoring nato wala gyuy lat-ang. So every month naa gyuy monitoring activities na ginapahigayon. Naa pud tay gipahigayon nga trainings sa atoang mga other offices, mga kaubanan dria sa gobyerno na mas pakusgan pa nato ang pag-monitor nila sa mga projects (We strictly follow the requirement for the city project committee and we also included our civil society organizations and our monitoring is conducted every month. So every month, there are monitoring activities and trainings in other government offices to strengthen their monitoring of the projects),” he told Tara, Magplano ta with CPDO over Davao City Disaster Radio on December 17, 2025.

Beyond the Best City Project Monitoring Committee Award, Davao City also earned finalist citations for the Davao City Special Needs Intervention Center for Children in the Infrastructure Category and the No-Scalpel Vasectomy Program under the Non-Infrastructure Category.

Cons F. Navarro, Engineer I of the PMED, also said that the PMC will continue its commitment to monitoring in order to guarantee that government services are delivered accurately, cleanly, and transparent for the welfare of the city.

“Kami, as part of the PMC, magpadayon mi sa amoang commitment gyud sa pag monitor kay para masiguro gyud nato na ang serbisyo sa gobyerno kay sakto sya, limpyo, klaro og para sa kaayohan sa dakbayan (We, as part of the PMC, will continue our commitment to monitor to ensure that the government service is correct, clean, clear and for the benefit of the city),” she said.

In a Facebook post by the Davao City Planning and Development Office, the City PMC oversees the monitoring and evaluation of all foreign and nationally funded projects, including those supported through the Internal Revenue Allotment (IRA), LGU counterpart funds, direct releases to the City, and locally funded initiatives.

By winning these awards, Davao City has once again proven its being a model of governance, showing that transparency, collaboration, and accountability are the cornerstones of sustainable development. CIO