Davao City Police deploys 1K officers for Palm Sunday

IN ANTICIPATION of the influx of worshippers for the Lenten season, the Davao City Police Office (DCPO) is ramping up security measures to ensure a safe and orderly observance of Holy Week in Davao City, a tradition that has remained peaceful for several consecutive years.

DCPO spokesperson Hazel Caballero announced on Monday, March 23, 2026, that more than 1,000 law enforcers and security auxiliaries will be deployed across the city, particularly for Palm Sunday on March 29, 2026, which marks the beginning of Holy Week for Roman Catholics.

According to information provided by Caballero, a total of 1,084 personnel will be mobilized, consisting of 608 police officers from the DCPO and 476 members of the Public Safety and Security Auxiliary, this Palm Sunday.

These forces will be stationed in and around 46 churches across Davao City to manage crowds, assist parishioners, and ensure public safety during religious gatherings.

Caballero told Davao media that they are currently in coordination with church officials and local government units.

Holy Week in the Philippines is one of the most significant religious observances, drawing large crowds to churches for masses, processions, and traditional rites.

In Davao City, the schedule typically begins with Palm Sunday masses, followed by Maundy Thursday (April 2, 2026), which commemorates the Last Supper, and Good Friday (April 3, 2026), marked by solemn processions and the veneration of the cross. Black Saturday (April 4, 2026) serves as a day of quiet reflection, culminating in Easter Sunday (April 5, 2026), celebrated with dawn “Sugat” rites symbolizing the meeting of the risen Christ and His mother, the Blessed Virgin Mary.

Authorities noted that for several consecutive years, Holy Week observances in Davao City have remained generally peaceful.

In 2025, for instance, the DCPO reported zero untoward incidents during Easter Sunday celebrations, locally known as “Sugat,” across more than 30 churches. This consistent record has been attributed to heightened police visibility, community cooperation, and disciplined observance by the faithful.

Police presence this year will also include foot patrols, mobile units, and assistance desks to respond quickly to emergencies.

The DCPO is encouraging the public to remain vigilant, follow safety guidelines, and cooperate with authorities to sustain the city’s peaceful track record.

With thousands expected to participate in religious activities, officials remain confident that early preparations and strong community engagement will once again ensure a solemn and secure Holy Week in Davao City. DEF