Davao City Police logs zero incidents during Undas 2026

THE Davao City Police Office (DCPO) recorded zero security incidents during the observance of All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day this year, following the deployment of 1,924 personnel and community support members to secure cemeteries and other public areas across the city.

The DCPO, under the leadership of Police Colonel Peter Bauzon Madria, reported that 174,807 cemetery visitors were accommodated during the Undas 2026 observance, with security operations ensuring public safety and maintaining peace and order.

The deployment consisted of 556 Philippine National Police (PNP) personnel, 136 augmentation personnel from Task Force Davao (TFD), the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), and the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), as well as 1,232 members of community advocacy groups.

The security operations were carried out in coordination with the local government, partner agencies, and the city's safety and security cluster, with personnel assigned to police visibility, crowd management, traffic assistance, and security monitoring in cemeteries and surrounding areas.

Prior to the observance, the DCPO conducted security inspections and coordination activities to assess deployment areas, crowd-control measures, and cemetery access points. The preparations also included the implementation of a 90:10 personnel deployment scheme, allocating 90 percent of the police force to field operations and 10 percent to station duties.

The preparations continued the city's annual security measures for Undas.

In 2025, the DCPO deployed 1,192 police officers and police auxiliaries to secure 53 cemeteries and surrounding areas from October 30 to November 3.

Madria credited the incident-free observance to the coordinated efforts of police personnel, augmentation units, partner agencies, advocacy groups, and the cooperation of the public.

“The incident-free observance reflects the importance of operational readiness, inter-agency collaboration, and strong community partnership in ensuring public safety,” Madria said.

The DCPO said the successful conclusion of the operations underscored the importance of sustained security preparations and inter-agency coordination in managing the annual influx of cemetery visitors during the Undas period. DEF