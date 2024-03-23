Davao City Police Office welcomes new director

The Davao City Police Office (DCPO) welcomed its new director, Police Colonel Richard Bad-ang, during the turnover ceremony at DCPO Headquarters, Camp Leonor Domingo, San Pedro Street, this city, Friday afternoon, March 22, 2024.

The official will lead the 2,425-strong forces of the agency, including the 19 police stations across the city. He will replace the outgoing city director, Police Colonel Alberto Lupaz, who served the agency for over two years, from February 14, 2022 to March 19, 2024.

Bad-ang, who graduated from the Philippine National Police Academy (PNPA) class of 1998, is currently the Area Police Command-Eastern Mindanao chief, the equivalent of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP)’s Eastern Mindanao Command.

Bad-ang previously was the Intelligence unit chief of the DCPO and Police Complaint Review Board (PCRB). He also served as the chief of the Central Visayas’ Philippine National Police (PNP) finance service.

During the event, Lupaz thanked the Dabawenyos for believing in his dedication and leadership, saying he had a dynamic and transformative experience.

“Each day represented new tests, new trials and new opportunities for growth. Through it all, I have learned invaluable lessons in leadership, resilience, and unwavering commitment to serve and protect our beloved Davao City. I am reminded of the countless moments where our resilience was tested. We faced adversaries and emerged stronger than ever. This experience has shaken me, molded me into a leader capable of navigating,” the official said.

As to the next assignment of Lupaz, DCPO spokesperson Captain Hazel Tuazon clarified that they have yet to receive any information about it as there are still orders that need to be made by their agency. DEF