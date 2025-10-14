Davao City Population Division logs over 200 men availing of NSV

THE Davao City Health Office, through its Population Division, served a total of 220 men – both outside and from the city – who availed of its free No-Scalpel Vasectomy (NSV)

As of September 2025, 176 Dabawenyos availed of the service, while 37 others were from other cities and provinces, and seven more were foreigners.

NSV is one of the permanent family planning methods available at the City Population Division.

It is non-invasive with a procedure that lasts for 10-15 minutes and requires minimal aftercare.

This family planning method also poses fewer risks compared to the Bilateral-Tubal Ligation (BTL), and has a 99.85 percent effectiveness rate.

Since July 2025, the City Population Division has been conducting free NSV twice a month at the Buhangin Vasectomy Center.

The next schedule is on October 24.

Justice Mindanao Rasgo, Population Division’s NSV Coordinator, urged Dabawenyos who no longer wished to have more children and were interested in availing of the free NSV service and family planning methods to reach out to their office or the nearest health center.

“Andam kaayo motabang ug moassist sa ilaha atong mga kauban na mga personahe sa health center labi na g’yud ‘tong mga Population Program workers and Population Program officers para maghatag sa ilaha og Family Planning counseling para matabangan sila ug pangita sa Family Planning commodities nga bagay sa ilaha ug sa ilang pamilya (Our personnel at the health center, especially the Population Program workers and Population Program officers, are ready to help and assist our clients, as well as provide them with Family Planning counseling and help them find the right Family Planning commodity for them),” he said.

For more details and updates, Dabawenyos may visit the Official Facebook Page of the City Population Davao: https://www.facebook.com/CityPopulationOfficeOfficeOfDavao, or contact them through this number: 0995 202 4680. CIO