Davao City promotes urban gardening to cut food costs

THE Davao City Agriculturist’s Office (CAgrO) is encouraging residents to learn organic urban gardening at its Marfori Community Organic Garden, where Dabawenyos can grow vegetables, receive free seedlings, and reduce household food costs.

Jeana M. Ablen, acting CAgrO municipal agricultural officer for the Talomo, Poblacion, and Agdao districts, said rising prices have pushed more residents to explore home-based food production.

"Prices have continued to rise, not only for oil products but also for vegetables," Ablen said during the iSpeak Media Conference on June 18 at the City Mayor’s Office conference room.

Ablen said CAgrO is expanding its urban gardening program to help households improve food security.

Located in Marfori Subdivision, the community garden also serves as a seedling production site. Ablen said anyone interested in gardening can receive training and start their own backyard or container gardens.

"Anybody who wants to learn is welcome there. They will be taught how to start and how to maintain an urban garden," she said.

The garden produces vegetables such as eggplant, okra, cabbage, spinach, bottle gourd, and chili peppers, along with herbs, fruits, and planting materials.

CAgrO also runs a cash-for-work program, where participants help maintain the garden using recyclable materials and biodegradable waste.

Ablen said more residents should take part in food production, noting that most people only consume food rather than grow it.

"There are a lot of consumers of food. But it is very sad to know that there are only a few involved in food production," she said.

She said synthetic or chemical inputs are not recommended for crops grown in small urban spaces, making organic agriculture the most suitable practice for areas like Marfori. The office has also been distributing free seeds and ready-to-plant seedlings to interested residents.

Ablen also encouraged workers to take up gardening, citing the city jail in Ma-a, Bureau of Fire Protection offices in Bucana and Matina Crossing, and the city library as examples of workplaces that have started gardens.

The office continues to distribute seeds and other agricultural inputs to residents across the city.

Beyond food security, the urban gardening program also helps reduce Davao City’s waste problem by turning organic waste into compost and natural materials for pots and fertilizers.

CAgrO is preparing for the Nutrition Month celebration in July. CASANDRA D. PAYAN/SPAMAST, SUNSTAR INTERN